Court sentences man to 12 years for fatal Zozo Moran Drive shooting

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has sentenced D.M.P. to 12 years‘ imprisonment for the manslaughter of Henry G.d-J. and the illegal possession of a firearm. The conviction relates to the fatal shooting of H.G.d-J. at his residence on Zozo Moran Drive in Cole Bay on January 22, 2022.

The Court found D.M.P. guilty of intentionally causing the victim’s death and of illegally possessing a firearm. It imposed a prison sentence of 12 years, in accordance with the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The time the defendant has spent in pre-trial detention will be deducted from the sentence.

The fatal shooting occurred when H.G.d-J. was found deceased inside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation remained active over the following years, resulting in the arrest of D.M.P. in December 2025 upon his arrival at Princess Juliana International Airport.

During the investigation, detectives relied on surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and other investigative techniques to identify the defendant and establish his involvement in the shooting.

The Court also ruled on the claims submitted by the injured parties. Material damages of US $12,530.29 were awarded to D.J.-N., US $4,800 to H.G.d-J., and US $19,200 to I.G.C. The claims for affection damages were declared inadmissible.

The Prosecutor’s Office recognizes the dedication and perseverance of the detectives of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) and all investigative partners whose work over several years led to this conviction. This case demonstrates that serious crimes remain a priority and that investigations will continue for as long as necessary to identify those responsible and bring them before the Court.

While no judgment can undo the loss suffered by the victim’s loved ones, the verdict underscores the commitment of law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s Office to pursue justice and hold offenders accountable.

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