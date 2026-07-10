Court grants suspension of pre-trail detention in deprivation of liberty case 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court has granted the suspension of the pre-trial detention of D.D., a suspect in a deprivation of liberty case, following a request by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspension is subject to conditions. D.D. must remain available to law enforcement and the judicial authorities as required and is prohibited from having any contact with the complainant in the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the suspension due to the current limitations in detention capacity at the Pointe Blanche House of Detention. Detention capacity is continuously assessed in accordance with the law. Where capacity is limited, operational decisions may be necessary to ensure that detention space remains available for cases in which continued pre-trial detention is considered most necessary.

The case involving the two doctors stems from an investigation launched earlier this year into allegations of abuse and deprivation of liberty of a domestic worker. On February 25, 2026, co-suspects D.D. and M.D. were arrested in connection with the investigation. M.D. was subsequently released from pre-trial detention on medical grounds. Following completion of the investigation, both suspects were served with indictments. The charges of drug possession and money laundering are no longer part of the prosecution.

Both D.D. and M.D. remain suspects and are scheduled to appear before the Court of First Instance on September 16, 2026.

The suspension of D.D.’s pre-trial detention does not affect the criminal proceedings and should not be interpreted as a dismissal of the case or an assessment of the merits of the evidence. The decision relates solely to the application of pre-trial detention within the constraints of the available detention capacity.

As the matter is before the Court, the Prosecutor’s Office will not comment further on the substance of the case.

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