Costs and practical barriers in school sick leave call for policy reform

Publication of the report “The Cost of Being sick”

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – The Ombudsman, Ms. Jurima Bryson, LL.M., also acting in her capacity as Children’s Ombudsman, published the report “The Cost of Being Sick” on July 13th, 2026. The report presents the findings of an own-initiative investigation into the sick leave policy within the Aruban education system. The investigation focused on the requirement for students to submit a medical certificate, whether paid or unpaid, when they are unable to attend school due to sickness, including during tests and examinations.

Why was this investigation conducted?

The Ombudsman initiated this investigation following signals received from parents, students, teachers, and other stakeholders indicating that students are often required to submit a medical certificate, particularly to reschedule a test or exam after being absent due to sickness. The Ombudsman also received indications that the absence of a medical certificate may affect a student’s educational position.

In her role as Children’s Ombudsman, special attention was paid during the investigation to the best interests of the child, the right to education, equal treatment, and the protection of privacy.

What are the findings of the investigation?

The investigation concluded that schools view policies as means to prevent unauthorized absenteeism, ensuring that reports of sickness can be verified, and promoting equal treatment among students.

At the same time, the investigation found that costs and practical requirements associated with obtaining a medical certificate constitute a barrier for some students and their families.

The investigation also concluded that these policies vary from one school to another. As a result, there is not always sufficient clarity regarding the applicable rules, the individualized alternatives, and the consequences of not providing a medical certificate.

Why is this important?

Clear and carefully designed sick leave policies are important to prevent misuse and safeguard the continuity of education. At the same time, students who are genuinely sick should not be unfairly disadvantaged.

The Ombudsman emphasizes that any measure affecting children must always consider the best interests and rights of the child, access to education, equal opportunities, proportionality, and the protection of privacy.

What does the Ombudsman recommend?

The Ombudsman makes several recommendations to the Minister of Education, the relevant educational institutions, and other responsible parties. Among other things, it is recommended to introduce clearer and more uniform sick leave policies, improve communication with students and parents about the applicable rules, provide room for alternatives and individualized policies, reduce financial barriers, and strengthen the protection of medical data.

The report represents a first step toward contributing to a better balance between preventing unauthorized absenteeism and protecting students who are genuinely sick.

Next steps

The Ombudsman will monitor the educational institutions’ progress in addressing these recommendations. The Ombudsman will also stay in contact with the Minister of Education, the relevant institutions and other stakeholders.

The full report “The Cost of Being sick” is available on the Ombudsman’s website, www.ombudsman.aw/en/publications/.

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