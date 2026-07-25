Condolences on the Tragic Loss of Lives in the MV Barima Ferry Tragedy

Official Statement and Tribute

“The sea may separate us physically from our homeland, but our hearts remain forever bound to Guyana. When one portion of our nation grieves, we all grieve together.”

It is with profound sorrow, heavy hearts, and deep sympathy that the Office of the Honorary Consul, together with the entire Guyanese community residing across Sint Maarten and Anguilla, joins our motherland in mourning the devastating loss of lives following the tragic capsizing of the MV Barima off the coast of Guyana.

To the families who have lost mothers, fathers, children, and loved ones in this harrowing tragedy, we extend our most sincere, heartfelt condolences. There are no words sufficient to ease the unimaginable agony of losing those who embarked on a routine journey to Port Kaituma, only to be taken so abruptly from this world.

To every parent whose arms feel empty, to every child now missing a parent, and to every family sitting in agonizing anticipation as search-and-rescue efforts continue: you are not alone.

We stand in absolute solidarity with you. Though we reside across the Caribbean waters, the Guyanese diaspora in Sint Maarten and Anguilla feels the sharp sting of this heartbreak as if we were standing right beside you on Guyanese soil.

We offer our prayers for comfort. May you find supernatural strength, fortitude, and solace during these darkest hours.

We hold onto hope. Our thoughts remain steadfastly with the search-and-rescue teams, volunteers, and brave fishermen who continue their efforts at sea.

The spirit of the Guyanese people has always been defined by resilience, unity, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity. In times of immense grief, our strength lies in holding one another up.

We call upon our community across Sint Maarten, Anguilla, and the wider diaspora to keep the victims, the survivors, and the grieving families in your thoughts and prayers. Let us continue to lift up our homeland as Guyana navigates this period of national mourning.

May the souls of those we have lost rest in eternal peace, and may their memory be a guiding light to us all.

With deepest sympathy and in unwavering solidarity,

Hon. Consul K. E. Lucas-Felix, MAE

Sint Maarten

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