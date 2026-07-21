Clarification of Search and Rescue Arrangements on St. Eustatius

The Cabinet of the Governor recognises the public concern about recent developments involving the Search and Rescue organisation on St. Eustatius. Given the importance of public safety and trust in public institutions, the Cabinet wishes to clarify the emergency-response arrangements now in place, the legal basis for the Governor’s decision and the steps being taken to restore a trained local Search and Rescue crew.

The safety of residents, mariners and visitors remains a top priority for the Island Governor, who holds the Disaster Management, Public Order and Safety portfolio. Although the dedicated local volunteer crew is not currently operating in its previous form, maritime emergency assistance remains available through established arrangements involving Crisis and Disaster Management, harbour personnel, neighbouring islands, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and other emergency-response partners. Where necessary and appropriate, trained volunteers may also be called upon under the coordination of the Crisis Manager.

Preparations are underway to recruit and train additional volunteers. Specialist training is expected to begin in October 2026, with further sessions planned through April 2027. Based on the current planning, the aim is to establish a fully trained, reliable and sustainable Search and Rescue crew during the second quarter of 2027.

Designated positions within a formal Search and Rescue service are subject to legal, professional, training and integrity requirements. Where applicable, these include obtaining a Certificate of Good Conduct, known as a Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag(VOG).

The application for the coordinator position was assessed under the applicable BES legislation (Wet op de justitiële documentatie en op de verklaringen omtrent het gedrag). Based on the judicial information provided and the integrity, trust and public-safety duties of the position, the Governor concluded that objections existed under the law. The requested VOG was therefore refused.

The VOG requirement applied to the position and was not introduced in relation to any individual. Decisions taken under the applicable law must be made independently, consistently and in the public interest.

The applicant challenged the Governor’s decision before the Court of First Instance. The Court declared the case inadmissible, and the Governor’s decision remained in effect.

The Cabinet recognises and appreciates the time, commitment and service of the volunteers who have contributed to Search and Rescue on St. Eustatius and remains open to constructive dialogue with former and prospective volunteers. Anyone serving within the formal Search and Rescue organisation must meet the legal, governance, training and integrity requirements that apply to their role.

A detailed report setting out the relevant history, legal process, court decision and supporting documents was provided to the Island Council during the second half of June 2026, before the latest public calls for clarification.



The Cabinet of the Governor, Crisis and Disaster Management and the relevant partners remain committed to protecting life at sea and restoring a fully operational Search and Rescue service. Decisions concerning public emergency services will continue to be taken lawfully, consistently and in the public interest.

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