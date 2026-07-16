Celebrating Student Interns: Opening Doors to Future Opportunities

For a group of students from St. Dominic High School and Milton Peters College, the Sint Maarten Library became much more than a place to borrow books. It became a classroom for learning, personal growth, professional development, and new experiences.

Through the Sint Maarten Library’s 2025–2026 Student Internship Program, students gained hands-on workplace experience, developed valuable professional skills, and discovered the important role the Library plays in serving, connecting, and empowering the communities of Sint Maarten.

Through this collaborative initiative, students were introduced to a professional work environment where they strengthened essential skills in communication, teamwork, responsibility, organization, and community engagement. The internship provided students from various educational programs, including Community Based Learning (CBL), Social Studies (VWO), and the Work Experience Program (PKL), with the opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in a meaningful real-world setting.

To celebrate their achievements, the students participated in a special closing ceremony featuring a creative silk painting workshop facilitated by guest artist Penka Petrova. The event provided students with an opportunity to express their creativity while reflecting on their internship journey. The celebration concluded with a certificate presentation by the Sint Maarten Library, bringing together students, supervising teachers, library staff, and the internship coordinator to recognize the dedication, growth, and contributions of each participant.

On behalf of the Sint Maarten Library, staff extended their sincere appreciation to all participating students for their commitment, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn. Special recognition was also given to the supervising teachers, coordinators, and library team members who guided and supported the students throughout this valuable experience. The closing celebration offered everyone a moment to connect, relax, and celebrate the accomplishments achieved during the internship period in a positive and encouraging environment.

As the new school term approaches, high school students are invited to join the Sint Maarten Library’s 2026–2027 Student Internship Program, starting in September 2026, to gain workplace experience, develop skills, and participate in cultural and community initiatives. Interested students are encouraged to contact the Library for more information.

At the Sint Maarten Library, we remain committed to promoting lifelong learning, access to information, and community development through educational programs and services that inspire curiosity, creativity, growth, and discovery.

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