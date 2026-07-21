Caribbean Literature Day 2026 Celebration Highlights Growing Literary Voices and Strengthens Culture of Reading in Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Library, Conscious Lyrics Foundation, and Tiny Lib’s Coffee & Soda Biscuits Association extend their sincere appreciation to everyone who viewed, supported, and engaged with the Caribbean Literature Day 2026 Children’s Literature Authors Panel. The virtual commemoration connected audiences from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, the wider Caribbean, and beyond in celebration of local literary voices and Caribbean storytelling.

Introduced by the House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) in 2020 during the 18th annual St. Martin Book Fair, Caribbean Literature Day honors Caribbean writers, poets, storytellers, publishers, educators, and readers while recognizing literature’s role in preserving the region’s history, culture, traditions, languages, and identity.

As part of the St. Martin Book Fair 2026’s literary engagement, this year’s celebration featured a Children’s Literature Authors Panel. Recognizing the importance of making literary conversations accessible to the wider community, the Sint Maarten Library took the initiative to showcase the virtual panel discussion, allowing those who were unable to attend in person to engage with the insights shared by local authors. The initiative brought attention to stories that reflect young readers’ communities and experiences while promoting children’s literature, cultural representation, and meaningful connections with books.

The virtual discussion featured local authors sharing their creative journeys and exploring topics such as storytelling, publishing, cultural identity, and the role of literature in inspiring young readers. By making this conversation accessible to a broader audience, the Sint Maarten Library strengthened its commitment to promoting literacy, encouraging reading, and connecting the community with local literary voices and resources.

Featured panelists included Ralph Cantave, author of Steve Takes a Stand; Greta Rodney-Thompson, author of The Johnny Cake Delivery; and Aishira Cicilia, author of One SXM Presents: St. Martin Unity Flag Activity Guide. The discussion was moderated by Sabrina Charville, who guided a thoughtful conversation on the influence of children’s literature and the role of authors in strengthening cultural connections.

The event showcased the creativity of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin’s literary community and the growing appreciation for Caribbean stories. The positive response from viewers reinforced the value of creating platforms where authors, educators, and community members can connect through literature.

As a complement to Caribbean Literature initiatives, the Sint Maarten Library encourages community members to sign up for library membership and explore the wide range of literary resources available, including works by authors from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, and the wider Caribbean. Through increased library usage and access to books, the Library continues to promote literacy, reading engagement, and appreciation for Caribbean stories.

Through continued collaboration, these initiatives support literacy, encourage lifelong reading, and strengthen appreciation for the stories that shape Caribbean identity. The Sint Maarten Library, Conscious Lyrics Foundation, and Tiny Lib’s Coffee & Soda Biscuits Association thank the participating authors, moderator, partners, supporters, and audience for contributing to the success of Caribbean Literature Day 2026 and celebrating the power of literature and cultural expression.

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