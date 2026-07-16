CARDI Launches Inaugural Agricultural Research and Innovation Symposium to Advance Regional Food Security and Climate Resilience

St Augustine — The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) officially launched its inaugural Agricultural Research and Innovation Symposium (ARIS) on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, bringing together researchers, policymakers, farmers, development partners and private sector stakeholders from across the Caribbean to showcase science-driven solutions for building a more resilient and food-secure region.

Held under the theme “Advancing Agricultural Innovation for Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Food Systems,” the Symposium serves as a platform for sharing CARDI’s latest research and strengthening collaboration among regional institutions committed to transforming Caribbean agriculture.

Opening the Symposium, Chairman of CARDI’s Board of Governors, the Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister of Agriculture in Grenada, said the Caribbean must continue investing in research and innovation to address increasingly complex agricultural challenges.

“Climate change, evolving pest and disease pressures, and global market disruptions demand that we embrace science, innovation and collaboration as essential tools for securing the future of Caribbean agriculture. The research being showcased here demonstrates CARDI’s commitment to developing practical solutions that improve productivity, strengthen food systems and support the livelihoods of farmers across our region.” He further added “If we want CARDI to keep providing solutions … we must give them the financial tools to do the job.”

CARDI Executive Director Ansari Hosein described the symposium as a significant milestone for the organisation and an important opportunity to reconnect with stakeholders.

“This Symposium marks the beginning of a new tradition for CARDI. It brings together our scientists from across the region to share the results of research conducted over the last 2 years in our Member States and, more importantly, to engage directly with farmers, policymakers, development partners and the private sector. Our objective is to ensure that research moves beyond the laboratory and delivers tangible benefits for food and nutrition security, climate resilience and agricultural competitiveness throughout the Caribbean.”

He noted that CARDI’s research programme continues to focus on strengthening resilient, innovative and sustainable agri-food systems capable of supporting the Region’s food security goals.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ministerial Advisor Ravi Pooran Maharaj commended CARDI for creating a regional forum dedicated to scientific collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“The Caribbean’s future food security depends upon our collective ability to transform research into action. This Symposium provides an important platform where researchers, policymakers, innovators, and practitioners can exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of technologies that will help transform agriculture across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.”

He further noted that innovation in agriculture is no longer optional but essential, highlighting the importance of climate-smart technologies, improved crop varieties, precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices in building resilient food systems.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Michelle Anne Thomas, welcomed the Symposium as an important mechanism for strengthening collaboration between research institutions and the public sector, noting that ”the challenges facing Caribbean agriculture require strong partnerships between researchers, policymakers and producers. By creating opportunities to share knowledge and practical solutions, initiatives such as this Symposium help ensure that scientific research informs policy, strengthens national agricultural programmes and delivers meaningful benefits for farmers and consumers across the Region.”

The Symposium featured three technical sessions highlighting CARDI’s research programmes across its 14 Member States and addressing some of the Region’s most pressing agricultural priorities.

Researchers presented studies exploring the commercial production potential of white potatoes in Grenada and tropical wheat in Belize, alongside innovations in lettuce, corn, silage, dasheen, and black-eyed pea production aimed at reducing dependence on imported food and feed.

The symposium also highlighted CARDI’s growing emphasis on digital agriculture and innovation. Presentations examined youth engagement in agriculture, digital platforms for livestock feed management, AI-supported crop diagnostic tools, and emerging technologies that can strengthen agricultural extension services and improve on-farm decision-making throughout the Caribbean.

Collectively, the presentations reflected CARDI’s commitment to delivering practical, science-based solutions that support regional food and nutrition security, improve farmer livelihoods and enhance the competitiveness of Caribbean agriculture.

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