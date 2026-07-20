Arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sint Eustatius

Last weekend, the police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sint Eustatius.



On Monday, the 20th of July, at around 1:35 AM, a 34-year-old man with the initials W.C.R.R. was arrested on Charles A. Woodley Road. The suspect had been involved in a traffic accident. In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breathalyzer test was administered. The test indicated that he had consumed more alcohol than the legal limit. His driving license was confiscated.

On Sunday, the 19th of July, at around 10:20 PM, a 40-year-old woman with the initials V.C.C. was arrested on James S. Rhoda Road. A patrol signalled the driver to stop following a report of a person driving a vehicle while under the influence. The suspect ignored the stop signal and continued driving, resulting in a short pursuit.

During the check, she displayed several signs of being under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the police station. As she appeared to be heavily under the influence, a breath analysis could not be conducted, and she was unable to present any documents. All these circumstances will be included in the official police report.

All suspects were taken to the police station for the further handling of the applicable procedures. Official police reports will be filed against them.

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