BONAIRE — James Finies and Davika Bissessar Shaw of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) attended the opening day of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) July 2026 Management Segment, held on 21 July 2026 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. During the opening day, the Council convened its 39th and 40th plenary meetings.

Representing BHRO, the organization’s delegation participated as part of Bonaire Lives Matter trajectory continuing engagement with United Nations processes relating to relisting of Bonaire, human rights, and sustainable development.

The meeting formed part of ECOSOC which brings together the United Nations system, including its specialized agencies, commissions, funds, programs, expert bodies, and associated international institutions. These include organizations such as UNESCO, WHO, ILO, FAO, UNDP, and UNICEF, whose technical assistance and development programs constitute some of the principal benefits available to Non-Self-Governing Territories under the United Nations system.

During the session, Member States adopted by 31 votes in favour, one against, and 17 abstentions the draft resolution entitled “Support to Non-Self-Governing Territories by the Specialized Agencies and International Institutions Associated with the United Nations.”

The Kingdom of the Netherlands was among the countries that abstained. This follows the Netherlands’ decision in March 2026 to also abstain on the United Nations General Assembly resolution introduced by Ghana on reparations and the recognition of slavery as the gravest crime against humanity. These consecutive abstentions in addition to BHRO international awareness advocacy will intensify scrutiny of the Netherlands’ position on international efforts to address colonial responsibilities and advance the development of peoples living under non-self-governing status.

BHRO welcomed the 31 votes in favour, noting that the adoption of the resolution reaffirmed the continued responsibility of the United Nations system, including its specialized agencies and affiliated international institutions, to support the social, economic, educational, and institutional development of Non-Self-Governing Territories. This shows that the UN system works for NSGT’s and why James Finies struggle and solution for Bonaire is relisting to benefit from UN oversight and support.

Netherlands’ abstention is particularly significant as Bonaire in 2010 was embedded into the Dutch constitution without the consent of the people under direct administration from The Hague. Unlike Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, Bonaire does not enjoy autonomous country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Laws governing Bonaire are enacted by the Dutch Parliament, while the people of Bonaire continue to seek meaningful participation in determining their political future.

BHRO further expressed concern that the local Bonairean population continues to face increasing political, cultural, and demographic marginalization. Critical urgency is that the native Bonairean population is facing an existential humanitarian crisis. In 2004, Bonaire’s population was approximately 10,000, with native Bonaireans comprising over 80 percent of the population. Today, the population exceeds 25,000, while the native population has declined to under 30 percent and, based on current projections, is expected to decline below 15 percent within the next 10 years. Facing demographic and cultural erasure underscores the urgent need for renewed international engagement with Bonaire’s dire situation.

Founder of BHRO, James Finies reaffirmed the organizations commitment to working with Member States in support of Bonaire’s re-inscription on the United Nations List of Non-Self-Governing Territories, emphasizing that renewed international oversight is essential to ensure that the people of Bonaire are protected and fully included in decisions affecting their future.

Like this: Like Loading…