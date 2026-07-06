America’s 250th Anniversary Year Has a Caribbean Chapter: Statia to Mark 250 Years Since “The First Salute”

Statia Day 2026 will commemorate the historic salute at Fort Oranje that linked a small Dutch Caribbean island to the early story of the United States

ORANJESTAD, SINT EUSTATIUS — In the year the United States marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, one of the most remarkable chapters of that history will be commemorated far from Philadelphia, Boston, or Washington.

It will be commemorated on Sint Eustatius, known locally as Statia, a small Dutch Caribbean island whose harbour once stood at the centre of the Atlantic world.

On 16 November 2026, Statia will mark 250 years since “The First Salute” at Fort Oranje. The anniversary will be observed during Statia Day 2026, the island’s national day, with official ceremonial moments at Fort Oranje and cultural activities across the island.

On 16 November 1776, only months after the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Navy brig Andrew Doria entered the harbour of Sint Eustatius and fired a salute. From Fort Oranje, overlooking the harbour, the salute was returned by order of Dutch Governor Johannes de Graaff.

That exchange became known as “The First Salute” and is remembered as an early foreign acknowledgement of the emerging United States during the American struggle for independence.

Two hundred and fifty years later, the story returns to the place where it happened.

The anniversary places Statia within a wider international conversation about American history, Dutch Caribbean heritage, Atlantic trade, diplomacy, recognition, and the role small islands played in shaping events far beyond their shores.

Statia was not a capital city. It was not a military superpower. Yet in 1776, from a fort above a Caribbean harbour, a gesture was made that still carries historical meaning 250 years later.

That is the power of the Statia story.

It is a story of a small island with a large place in history. A story that connects the Caribbean, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the United States. A story that reminds the world that history is not only written in the great capitals, but also in harbours, forts, communities, and islands that stood at the crossroads of global change.

Fort Oranje will serve as one of the central locations for the 2026 commemoration. Its position above Oranjestad harbour gives the anniversary a rare historical and visual force the story can be told from the same landscape where the salute was returned 250 years ago.

Statia Day 2026 will also present the island’s wider story to the world. Statia is a Dutch Caribbean island of heritage, resilience, natural beauty, and civic pride. Its historic sites, cultural traditions, coastal views, and close-knit community offer a compelling setting for international coverage across history, culture, diplomacy, travel, documentary, and feature formats.

Statia Government is preparing a dedicated media package for local, regional, and international outlets. The package will include a concise fact sheet, historical timeline, media logistics note, approved visuals, and background information to support editorial planning. Interview opportunities with official representatives and subject-matter voices will also be coordinated.

Further details on the official programme, media accreditation, interview arrangements, visual assets, and public protocol arrangements will be released in phases as planning advances.

About Statia Day

Statia Day is observed annually on 16 November on Sint Eustatius. The day honours the island’s history, identity, and civic pride. In 2026, Statia Day will carry special international significance as the island marks 250 years since “The First Salute.”

About “The First Salute”

“The First Salute” refers to the salute exchanged on 16 November 1776, when the Continental Navy brig Andrew Doria entered the harbour of Sint Eustatius and Fort Oranje returned the salute by order of Governor Johannes de Graaff. The event is remembered as an early foreign acknowledgement of the emerging United States during the American struggle for independence.

About Sint Eustatius

Sint Eustatius, known locally as Statia, is a Dutch Caribbean island in the Caribbean Netherlands. With its historic harbour, Fort Oranje, cultural traditions, and distinctive natural landscape, Statia offers a powerful setting for stories about heritage, diplomacy, identity, and the lasting influence of small islands on world history.

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