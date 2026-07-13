ACP-SXM calls on Public Prosecutor to consider GEBE investigation

PHILIPSBURG—The Association for Consumer Protection St. Maarten (ACP-SXM) has escalated its campaign against NV GEBE by calling on the Public Prosecutor to consider launching an investigation into the government-owned utility company.

The call was made in the first installment of a new public series launched by ACP-SXM President Peggy-Ann Richardson entitled “How Do They Sleep When Night Comes?” The series follows the organization’s July 10 announcement that it is preparing legal action against GEBE over issues related to billing, collections and consumer protection.

In the statement, ACP-SXM questioned what additional information or “community triggers” would be required for the Prosecutor’s Office to initiate an investigation into GEBE and its leadership.

Richardson drew comparisons with the investigation launched in 2016 into the Harbor Group of Companies, noting that prosecutors at the time cited community signals and integrity reports as factors that contributed to the decision to open a preliminary inquiry.

According to ACP-SXM, a number of public statements made over the years by political leaders and government officials have raised concerns regarding the governance and operations of GEBE.

The organization referred to previous remarks made by former prime ministers William Marlin and Silveria Jacobs, as well as current Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, regarding governance issues at the utility company.

ACP-SXM also referenced statements made by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten concerning fuel clause decisions and information-sharing between GEBE and government.

The consumer advocacy group further argued that reports and investigations relating to the utility company, including reviews conducted following the 2024 cyberattack, should be considered in assessing whether an investigation is warranted.

“What else does the Public Prosecutor need in order to trigger an investigation on NV GEBE?”, Richardson asked in the recorded statement.

ACP-SXM said that if prosecutors determine there are insufficient grounds for an investigation, the organization believes the Public Prosecutor should publicly explain that position to the people of St. Maarten.

“As far as we are concerned, the mandate of the Public Prosecutor is public interest,” Richardson said. “The interest of the public must be served.”

The Prosecutor’s Office had not publicly responded to ACP-SXM’s latest statement at the time of publication.

ACP-SXM announced earlier this month that it intends to pursue legal action against GEBE and has been collecting complaints from consumers in support of its case.

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