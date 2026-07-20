𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲: “𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀” 𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗘𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅-𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑻𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑶𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – What was initially envisioned as an intimate gathering of approximately 50 entrepreneurs and business leaders, quickly transformed into one of the most inspiring and impactful business events ever hosted by the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI). On Friday, July 17th more than 240 entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, professionals, investors and regional partners gathered with excitement for the “Island Roots to Global Routes” Pre-Mission Assembly at JW Marriott.

From the very beginning, the atmosphere was electric. Several attendees arrived early and remained late, fully engaged as the speakers strategically shared their knowledge and resources with a sense of power and passion throughout the evening.

This dynamic ‘Assembly’ featured opening remarks by St. Maarten’s Minister of TEATT, Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten. An official welcome from COCI President Tamara Leonard set the stage for collective success, along with strong support from COCI’s Board of Directors; including speaker introductions by Anuska Friday, Franjesca Bulbaai, Mirugia Brown, Nzinga Lake, Nikhil Kukreja and Louis Bute, as well as, closing acknowledgements by Vice-President Anastacio Baker. Working together, the Assembly formed a prominent reflection of the strong public-private collaboration supporting this unprecedented initiative.

Driven to expand businesses from island shores to international stores, President Tamara Leonard proudly expressed: “Together, we are responding to the call and cries of our business community because people have been waiting for this!”

𝘼 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙-𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙨

The Assembly featured an outstanding panel of internationally respected professionals who provided practical guidance on expanding into global markets.

These renowned speakers included:

■Bernise Stoffer: who outlined business funding opportunities and grants available to N.V.’s and B.V.’s; which can be used to finance the U.S. Business Expansion Mission to Florida.

■ Marixell Garcia of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, who demonstrated why Miami is the ideal gateway for Caribbean businesses and explained the region’s economic development ecosystem.

■ Julio Piti, who inspired attendees with the powerful message: “Miami Means Business!” highlighting how entrepreneurs can leverage the Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s multiple resources as a direct accelerator into the U.S. marketplace.

■ Corporate Attorney Jose Ignacio Rojas, who provided critical legal guidance on U.S. business formation, entity structures, intellectual property protection and regulatory compliance.

■ Immigration Attorney Gina M. Polo, who shared practical business immigration solutions and growth strategies for entrepreneurs seeking to expand into the United States.

■ Liane Ventura Guerra, representing the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, who showcased the tremendous opportunities available through Foreign Trade Zones, business networking, international trade resources and strategic partnerships – with a call to action for Caribbean businesses to work together and thereby, capitalize on resources available, e.g. shared shipping.

All speakers were introduced by members of COCI’s Board of Directors.

This unprecedented initiative exceeded all expectations and demonstrated that Caribbean businesses are ready to move beyond survival to a future of sustainable growth and global success. Long after the official program ended, participants remained; asking questions, networking with international experts, beginning the process of establishing U.S. businesses, and eagerly securing their places with pre-registration for the upcoming Island Roots to Global Routes U.S. Business Expansion Mission & Expo, scheduled for November 16–19, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙨

The overwhelming response reflected the tremendous appetite within the business community for practical opportunities to expand internationally.

The event concluded with remarkable outcomes: There were: ●240+ attendees, far surpassing the original target of 50 participants.

29 entrepreneurs immediately began the process of establishing their U.S. companies, including obtaining U.S. Employer Identification Numbers (EINs), with the assistance of Preferred Capital Ventures, represented by Mirlande Guerrier.

25 businesses officially pre-registered with COCI for the Island Roots to Global Routes Business Expansion Mission & Expo in Miami this November, represented by Ruth Patrick and Raheim Leonard.

Moreover, hundreds of valuable business connections were established between local entrepreneurs, regional chambers, international organizations and U.S. business experts.

𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙨. 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙨

Throughout the evening, one message resonated louder than any other: “No more gatekeeping!”

For many attendees, those three words became the defining moment of the event. For years, many entrepreneurs have expressed frustration over limited access to business information, international opportunities, funding, strategic partnerships and professional networks. The Pre-Mission Assembly effectively changed that narrative.

Instead of withholding information, experts openly shared the tools, strategies, contacts and resources needed for businesses to successfully enter the United States market.

The messages were clear:

Knowledge grows when it is shared. Opportunities multiply when we work together. Caribbean businesses deserve a seat at the global table.

𝘼 𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩

The event underscored that “Island Roots to Global Routes” is much more than a business mission, it is a regional movement.

Representatives from partner Chambers of Commerce and supporting organizations attended to demonstrate their commitment while also taking the stage to share each respective partner’s dedication to strengthening Caribbean businesses through collaboration rather than competition. Among those presenting were:

– French St. Martin Chamber of Commerce (CCISM) represented by Jeanne Rogers-Vanterpool

– Aruba Chamber of Commerce, represented by Board Member and IBS Group Director, Derrell Maxwell.

– Anguilla Chamber of Commerce & Industry, represented by Supporting Director Daryl Thompson.

Although unable to attend, the Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX) committed their full support towards the entire Mission.

As partner organizations experienced the growing momentum at the Assembly, many expressed excitement about sharing the opportunity with their own memberships, reaffirming the tremendous value it presents for businesses across the region.

Reflecting on the event’s resounding success, Leonard further shared that: “People have been waiting years for an initiative like this. The great response confirmed that entrepreneurs have been looking for more opportunities, practical guidance and “access” to genuine opportunities to grow internationally. One of the most powerful moments of the evening was the highlight of “no more gatekeeping!” That message resonated deeply because our business community deserves access to information, productive partnerships and progressive opportunities that empower them to succeed. Together with our regional partners, we are opening doors, building bridges and creating a pathway for Caribbean businesses to compete globally. This is only the beginning.”

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙄𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙

The “Island Roots to Global Routes” initiative was created through Leonard’s vision and is being executed in collaboration with several key partners towards one clear purpose: to help Caribbean businesses confidently expand beyond their island shores.

This results-driven movement will be achieved by strategically providing direct access to:

* U.S. business registration and incorporation

* International funding and investment opportunities

* Legal and regulatory guidance

* Immigration and business expansion strategies

* Strategic partnerships

* Export opportunities

* International networking

* Market entry support

* Trade missions

* Business matchmaking

* USA Banking services

* Foreign Trade Zone opportunities

* Long-term international growth strategies

* And much more!

This unprecedented collaboration is designed to transform ambitious local businesses into internationally competitive brands.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙨

The excitement generated during the Pre-Mission Assembly is only the beginning. The next step is the Island Roots to Global Routes U.S. Business Expansion Mission & Expo, taking place November 16–19, 2026, in Miami, Florida, where participating businesses will connect directly with U.S. government agencies, business leaders, investors, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and strategic partners committed to helping Caribbean enterprises establish and position themselves to expand into the Florida marketplace, and beyond.

All partners are encouraging entrepreneurs, professionals, manufacturers, exporters, service providers, investors and aspiring business owners throughout St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean to seize this opportunity. Don’t allow your business to remain confined to Island shores. Move beyond a place of surviving, to begin thriving throughout the world.

𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐.𝙎. 𝘽𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣

Registration is now open. Join the movement and become part of the next generation of Caribbean businesses expanding confidently into the U.S. marketplace. Please click here to pre-register:

https://forms.gle/PzNB2L7pJe6oqxMw9

“𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙄𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙!”

For further information, please contact:

St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry

T: (721) 542-3590

E: chamberbusiness@chamberofcommerce.sx

W: www.chamberofcommerce.sx

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