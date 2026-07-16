Kadaster St. Maarten advances drone mapping collaboration with Cross-agency discussion

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten–Kadaster St. Maarten is helping to move drone technology from occasional use to a more coordinated tool for mapping, planning and disaster preparedness.

Kadaster, together with the Bureau of Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten, recently convened a cross-agency technical working session on the use of drones for mapping, data collection, professional training and public-sector planning.

The discussion focused on how government and public entities can make better use of drone-generated information, while ensuring that each agency’s role remains clear. For Kadaster, the work is directly connected to its core responsibilities: accurate mapping, reliable land and infrastructure information, and the careful management of spatial data used for planning and decision-making.

Kadaster operates a fleet of large, LiDAR-capable drones flown by European-certified pilots, supported by an established legal framework for government data collection and mapping. Recent applications include 3D mapping of the St. Maarten hospital complex, volume calculations related to waste management and soon to be executed, airport mapping and other public-sector assignments.

The Bureau of Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten contributed from the perspective of telecommunications, radio communications, pilot licensing and coordination related to drone registration and certification. This combination of mapping expertise and regulatory knowledge was central to the discussion.

Participants explored how drone mapping can support national priorities such as land-use planning, infrastructure development, disaster preparedness and public works. One practical area under consideration is the use of aerial before-and-after imagery following storms or other major events. Such documentation can assist with damage assessments, recovery planning and more accurate reporting after an emergency.

The session also considered the development of a professional drone training framework for agencies that operate drones or rely on drone-generated information. The proposed training would cover legal requirements, aviation standards, communications procedures, privacy considerations, operational safety and proper use of collected data.

Kadaster would contribute guidance on mapping standards, data accuracy and the appropriate use of spatial information, while the Bureau of Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten would support areas related to licensing, communications and regulatory requirements.

The possibility of future public drone awareness or training was also discussed. Participants noted that any public-facing initiative would need to clearly explain safety rules, legal responsibilities, privacy standards and liability concerns linked to recreational drone use.

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to modernise land, mapping and infrastructure information services. By making better use of drone technology and working more closely with relevant partners, Kadaster aims to support better planning, safer development and stronger disaster readiness for St. Maarten.

Kadaster will continue consultations with the Bureau of Telecommunications and Aviation Affairs department and other relevant public-sector partners to further develop the proposed areas of cooperation, including professional training, mapping standards, disaster documentation and the careful use of drone-generated information.

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