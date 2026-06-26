On Friday, June 5, the Department of Youth conducted a training session for representatives of several youth-serving organizations across St. Maarten. The training focused on equipping youth leaders with the skills and tools needed to facilitate meaningful youth dialogues within their organizations.

The session was facilitated by Ms. Dwynette Eversley, a consultant specializing in youth development and youth work. Participants received guidance on how to engage young people in structured discussions and creative activities designed to encourage them to share their thoughts and perspectives.

Youth between the ages of 4 and 12 who participate in various youth organizations will take part in these interactive dialogues under the guidance of their respective youth leaders, or other facilitators. The sessions will be conducted between June and September 2026.

The Youth Dialogues Initiative aims to gather the perspectives, experiences, opinions, and ideas of young people on St. Maarten. The information collected will help inform the direction of youth policy and the development of programs that reflect the needs and aspirations of the island’s youth.

By providing young people with a platform to express their views, the Department of Youth is taking an important step toward ensuring that the voices of children are included in shaping a brighter future for St. Maarten.

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