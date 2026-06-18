WITU: CBA Misses the Mark Once Again on Vacation Allowance

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Each year, teachers and non-teaching staff of public and subsidized schools count on receiving their vacation allowance. For many families, this payment helps cover planned expenses, family obligations, and much-needed time to rest and recharge after a demanding school year. It is not a bonus, a favor, or an unexpected benefit. It is a legal entitlement.

Pursuant to the relevant provisions governing vacation allowance, including Article 24 of the ordinance regulating vacation, vacation allowance and exemption from duty for civil servants and teachers, vacation allowance is to be paid once per calendar year in the second half of June.

While the law allows for payment at any point during the second half of June, that does not diminish the expectation that a responsible employer should be fully prepared to make this payment as early as possible within that period. Vacation allowance is a known and recurring obligation. It should be properly budgeted, calculated, requested, and followed up well in advance.

Yet, once again, the Board of Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts appears to have failed to ensure that its staff receive this payment at the time many had reasonably anticipated.

For teachers and support staff who have spent the year educating, guiding, and caring for students, this situation creates unnecessary stress and uncertainty. Employees should be able to rely on their employer to meet its financial obligations without last-minute confusion or unclear explanations.

According to information received, staff were allegedly notified on Monday, June 15, that no funds had yet been deposited for vacation allowance and that the board was actively monitoring the situation. By Tuesday, staff were reportedly informed that the board was in a meeting with Finance because CBA had allegedly not been receiving the correct amount for the last few months.

WITU finds this deeply troubling.

Let us be clear: WITU is of the view that responsibility rests squarely with CBA. As the employer and school board, CBA is responsible for ensuring that the correct calculations are submitted in a timely manner so that the appropriate subsidy can be received to meet its financial obligations to staff. Any discrepancy in subsidy amounts should have been identified, addressed, and followed up long before the vacation allowance payment period arrived.

Based on the information brought to WITU’s attention, serious questions arise about CBA’s planning, calculations, submissions, and follow-up. A responsible employer should not reach the payment period while still addressing issues related to the correct subsidy amount. Teachers and non-teaching staff should not bear the consequences of administrative shortcomings, inaccurate calculations, delayed submissions, or inadequate follow-up. Those responsibilities belong to CBA.

The issue extends beyond a possible delayed payment. It reflects what appears to be a recurring pattern that leaves employees frustrated and uncertain. Year after year, staff are confronted with the same concerns, the same questions, and the same lack of reassurance. This repeated uncertainty undermines confidence and places unnecessary strain on hardworking professionals who deserve stability and respect.

At a time when educators are already facing increasing demands and pressures, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether their employer will meet its basic financial obligations. This concern must also be viewed against the broader background of other unresolved staff matters, including reports that CBA staff are dealing with issues regarding their registration in the APS pension plan, while pension contributions are allegedly being deducted from their salaries. Respect for teachers and school staff is demonstrated not only through words, but through actions. Paying employees accurately, on time, and ensuring that all deducted contributions are properly accounted for are among the most fundamental responsibilities of any employer.

WITU therefore calls on the CBA Board to immediately provide staff with a clear written explanation outlining the status of the vacation allowance, the date the issue was first identified, the actions taken to resolve it, and the exact date on which staff will receive their payment.

CBA staff deserve certainty. They deserve accountability. Most importantly, they deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity owed to the dedicated professionals who continue to serve our schools, support our students, and strengthen our communities.

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