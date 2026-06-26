WIEMS Celebrates Graduation of 22 EMTs

Sint Maarten — June 25, 2026 — Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) proudly celebrated the successful completion and graduation of its latest Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training on June 13, 2026.

A total of 22 students successfully completed the EMT program, demonstrating dedication, discipline, and commitment throughout the training process. Of the graduating class, 17 graduates were of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) Airport Rescue Firefighters Department, highlighting the department’s continued investment in emergency preparedness and professional development.

The EMT program trains participants with the knowledge, clinical skills, and practical experience necessary for medical emergencies. This training includes CPR, AED use, and airway management for patients of all ages, providing critical pre-hospital emergency care and responding effectively during medical emergencies. Through intensive instruction and examinations, graduates were challenged to meet the standards expected of emergency medical professionals.

WIEMS extends sincere appreciation to the PJIA Airport Rescue Firefighters Department for their partnership and support in arranging and accommodating the two-week examination period, enabling the examinations to be successfully conducted at their facilities.

Special recognition is also extended to GMET members Jonathan Streat and Doreen Gumbs Vines for their time, expertise, and professionalism in conducting the examinations and supporting the evaluation process.

WIEMS congratulates all 22 graduates on this achievement and wishes them continued success as they apply their skills in emergency medical care and public service.

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