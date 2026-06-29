Why Prepaid Electricity makes sense

Dear Editor,

Prepaid electricity is available on several Caribbean islands, mostly through smart meters that allow customers to track and top-up their usage. Prominent islands offering this service include Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Jamaica, and Dominica.

The specific systems vary slightly by location:

Curaçao: Known locally as Pagatinu , this system allows residents to purchase power credit in advance to easily manage their daily budgets.

Aruba & Bonaire: Aruba utilizes a prepaid meter system, while Bonaire’s service is called Pagabon .

Jamaica: The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) operates an extensive prepaid electricity program for its consumers, allowing them to manage their usage directly.

Dominica: DOMLEC offers a Pay-As-U-Go (PAUG ) service, which allows users to instantly add funds using online portals or local vendors .

For St. Maarten, given GEBE’s current instability, prepaid electricity is the better option for consumers — but only once GEBE’s prepaid system is fully functional. Right now (2026), the system is not yet ready, so the “best” choice depends on what problem you’re trying to solve.

What’s Best for St. Maarten Right Now?

Prepaid electricity is ideal for St. Maarten — but not yet available

GEBE has installed 17,000 smart meters capable of prepaid use, but the software system is still incomplete, meaning prepaid service cannot yet operate.

GEBE expects prepaid electricity to be available next year (2027).

Until then, prepaid is not an option, even though it is widely supported and proven effective in Curaçao and other islands.

Why Prepaid Is the Better Fit for St. Maarten’s Current GEBE Problems

Better protection against billing chaos St. Maarten has faced:

– delayed bills

– incorrect bills

– backlog issues

– customer frustration

Prepaid eliminates these problems because you pay first, use after, and there is no monthly bill to dispute.

Helps households manage unpredictable outages

With GEBE’s ongoing reliability challenges, prepaid allows:

– topping up small amounts

– avoiding large deposits

– avoiding surprise high bills after outages or meter errors

Helps people with outstanding balances

GEBE confirmed that once prepaid launches, customers with arrears can switch to prepaid and avoid disconnection while paying off old bills gradually.

Gives consumers control in a system that currently feels uncontrollable

Prepaid lets you:

– monitor usage daily

– adjust consumption during outages or high‑usage periods

– avoid being “at the mercy” of billing delays

Why Postpaid Is Still Necessary Until Prepaid Launches

Prepaid is not operational yet

Meters are installed, but the software system is not ready.

Postpaid remains the only functioning billing method

Despite its problems, postpaid is currently the only way to maintain service.

GEBE’s internal systems are still being modernized

The smart meter network is in place, but the backend billing system is still under

Final Recommendation for St. Maarten (2026)

Once prepaid becomes available → Prepaid is the best option for most households.

It solves the exact problems GEBE is struggling with: billing delays, errors, arrears, and lack of transparency.

Right now → You must stay postpaid, but be prepared to switch.

When GEBE activates prepaid:

– switch immediately if you want control and predictability

– stay postpaid only if you prefer fixed monthly

PRE-PAID ELECTRICITY IS A NO BRAINER..!!!

Brian Meade

[Disclaimer]…The author is a former user of a pre paid electricity service, and has not been compensated by any authority on giving the above information.

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