What Was the Promise — and to Whose Family Was It Made ?

Dear Editor,

For years, the Party for Progress (PFP) has built its political identity around integrity, transparency, accountability, and good governance. It is precisely because of those principles that many of us are now looking to PFP for answers.

The recent removal of Minister Richinel Brug has left many questions lingering in the minds of the public, not necessarily about Minister Brug himself, but about the role PFP played in the process and what exactly was gained by supporting his removal.

As citizens, we have heard numerous rumors and allegations regarding understandings reached within the coalition to maintain stability. We have heard speculation regarding appointments at SZV, ministerial positions, and political concessions. Whether these claims are true or false, one thing is certain: the public deserves clarity.

If no such discussions took place, then PFP should have no difficulty stating so publicly.

If discussions did take place, then the public deserves to know whether those discussions influenced the party’s decision-making.

Many of us are also struggling to understand why so much political capital was invested in removing Minister Brug while questions continue to be raised regarding the performance of the Ministry of VROMI.

PFP has every right to defend the performance of Minister Patrice Gumbs if it believes he is delivering results. However, the public also has a right to ask whether preserving the position of the Minister of VROMI became a greater priority than addressing the broader governance concerns that were brought before Parliament.

After all, PFP has consistently argued that integrity must come before politics.

If that remains true, then another question naturally follows.

What happens if Parliament is eventually asked to vote on a motion of no confidence, an investigation, or any accountability measure involving Prime Minister Luc Mercelina?

Will PFP apply the same standards?

Will the party evaluate the Prime Minister’s actions through the same lens it applied to others?

Will it stand by its longstanding principles of integrity and accountability, regardless of political consequences?

These questions are not being asked out of hostility toward PFP. In fact, they are being asked because many citizens hold PFP to a higher standard than traditional politics.

The party has spent years telling the people of Sint Maarten that principles matter.

Now the people are simply asking whether those principles remain unchanged when coalition politics become difficult.

The coming months may provide the answer.

Until then, many of us remain concerned, not only about the future of this coalition, but about the future of the principles upon which PFP built its reputation.

Concerned Citizens of Sint Maarten

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