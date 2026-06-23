VROMI swears in eight BAVPOL officers to strengthen enforcement capacity

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) had eight (8) BAVPOL officers sworn in today by the Minister of Justice, the great majority being from the inspection department, strengthening the ministry’s capacity to enforce and hand out fines.

In March, the eight (8) candidates undertook training for BAVPOL certification. While the Ministry continued to issue warning letters, the additional certification allows for follow-through to have consequences that are more immediate. In his address at the ceremony, Minister Gumbs emphasized the broader purpose behind enforcement: “Enforcement is not only about rules or penalties. It is about service. It is about creating order, strengthening trust, and ensuring that every person is protected by the law.” From the perspective of VROMI, the minister noted, when laws are respected, streets are cleaner, infrastructure is protected, and sound and sustainable spatial development is guaranteed – translating directly into stronger neighborhoods and communities, which are the building blocks of a safe, resilient, and economically viable Sint Maarten.

The eight newly sworn-in personnel are now empowered as BAVPOL officers to provide sworn police reports that can be presented to the Public Prosecutor and be used as part of court proceedings. This is a significant expansion of the ministry’s enforcement toolkit, complementing the ongoing work to realize administrative enforcement and improve service delivery to the people of Sint Maarten. Minister Gumbs referred to the greater vision of strengthening the Ministry’s capabilities legally and deepening their understanding of the laws and the provisions and responsibilities given to them.

Minister Gumbs called on the officers to carry out their duties with professionalism and respect, noting that every action taken in that spirit helps build a community where fairness is expected, safety is protected, and dignity is upheld. He charged them to be “firm, but fair; strong, but respectful; and always guided by the purpose of serving our people.”

The ceremony marked another step in what the minister described as the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthening VROMI’s enforcement capacity and rebuilding the ministry – with the newly sworn officers serving as the active public face of compliance and a guarantee of public trust in the work of VROMI and the broader Government of Sint Maarten.

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