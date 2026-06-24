VROMI ISSUES CORRECTION ON BELVEDERE LAND RESTRICTIONS

PHILIPSBURG – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs wishes to correct his statement made in Parliament on Monday, June 22nd during the meeting on cemeteries and related infrastructure.

During the meeting the Minister indicated that there were no restrictions on the possible locations placed into the deed. In this instance the Minister acknowledges having misspoke as this in fact a restriction placed in the deed and confirmed in his related responses to areas identified as suitable for the location of the cemetery.

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