Unexpected Call-Up Opens New Chapter for St. Maarten Basketball Standout Shaquille Rombley

A few months ago, his sole focus was on his career as a professional basketball player in Europe. Then, an unexpected message changed his summer plans. Now, Shaquille Rombley (29) from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, is fighting for a spot on the Dutch national men’s basketball team. In the coming days, he will take part in two exhibition games in China—and he plans to enjoy every moment of it. “There are some really exciting games coming up, and I’m looking forward to them a lot.”

You’re 29 years old and have been around the game for quite some time, but many fans may not know you yet. Tell us a little about yourself.

“I’m from St. Maarten, from the Dutch side of the island. I started playing basketball when I was 17 or 18 years old at a high school in the United States. After that, I spent two years at a junior college before moving on to Lincoln University, an NCAA Division II school. Since then, I’ve played professionally in Germany, Austria, Iceland, and Denmark.”

Were you involved in sports before you started playing basketball?

“I was actually a volleyball player. An uncle took me to the United States and arranged a tryout with a high school prep team. The coach saw how big my hands were and thought, ‘I can turn him into a basketball player.’ At first, I had to get used to the fact that you actually have to catch the ball, haha!”

Did the game come naturally to you?

“It took some time. During my first four years, I didn’t even go home during the summers. I was constantly working on improving my game.”

Was there a specific moment when basketball changed from being a fun sport into something that could become a career?

“I always looked at basketball and sports as an opportunity—to see what I was capable of, what the sport could do for me, and how far I could go with it. When an opportunity came after college to play in Europe, I took it. If that hadn’t worked out, I would have been completely okay with that too.”

The Dutch Basketball Federation has this initiative called ‘Island Hoops’. It uses basketball as a tool to provide young people on the islands with structure, opportunities, and goals. Is that something you recognize from your own experience?

“Absolutely. It gives you consistency. It gets you into the gym every day, focused on something positive and productive. It can keep you off the streets and away from things that may not be good for you. Basketball teaches you a lot of lessons that are valuable in life. It also helps steer you away from habits that could become negative influences.”

Is basketball growing on the islands?

“Yes, tremendously. When I started, basketball in St. Maarten was still in its early stages. I really believe that in the coming years we’ll see many talented athletes emerge from this region. We already have players at universities and athletes competing at a high level in 3×3 basketball. Seeing that puts a smile on my face every day.”

When did the national team first reach out to you?

“Last May. The team manager sent me a message saying, ‘We have a spot for you if you’re interested.’ It came completely out of nowhere. The message arrived through Instagram, and I even checked with my teammate Kai Edwards, who also plays with me in Denmark. I asked him, ‘Is this real?’ He told me it was.”

What was your first reaction?

“It felt great, of course, but I didn’t fully believe it at first. I never really expected it to happen, and then it comes out of nowhere. It makes you very grateful.”

What were your first conversations with the coach about?

“He asked me what I could bring to the team. I told him I’m fast, that I like to play at a high tempo, and that I enjoy playing above the rim. He liked that: check, check, check. And defense—that’s always something I want to impact the game with.”

How were your first training sessions?

“On the first day, I was a little tired because I hadn’t slept much. But I’ve played in similar systems over the past five years, so I haven’t had to adjust much. The biggest difference is how they defend ball screens, but those are small details and nuances.”

How did the team welcome you?

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