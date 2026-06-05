UNESCO Supports EPIC Sint Maarten’s “Perpetual Plastics” Initiative to Address Plastic Waste and Empower the Community

SINT MAARTEN — UNESCO is pleased to support EPIC Sint Maarten’s innovative Perpetual Plastics Project through approved funding that has contributed to the purchase of moulds and provided financial assistance toward acquiring essential machinery needed to establish EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics Workspace.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General of the Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO, stated that when the Commission received EPIC’s proposal for the Perpetual Plastic Project, it recognized the initiative’s potential to create a positive environmental and social impact on the island. The project’s objectives align closely with UNESCO’s mission and several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including: SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

“The Perpetual Plastics Project is designed to transform plastic waste into opportunity through education, recycling, and social inclusion,” Henry said. “The initiative seeks to address Sint Maarten’s growing plastic waste challenge while fostering community engagement and creating future employment opportunities. These goals reflect UNESCO’s commitment to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment.”

The establishment of EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics Workspace will provide significant benefits to both the community and the environment. Through the use of specialized recycling equipment and moulds, collected plastic waste can be transformed into a variety of practical and marketable products. This process demonstrates the value of recycling while helping to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering landfills and the natural environment.

As the project grows, locally manufactured products, including recycled souvenirs made in Sint Maarten, will provide a sustainable source of revenue. Proceeds from product sales will support the maintenance of recycling machinery, sustain workshop operations, and contribute to EPIC Sint Maarten’s ongoing environmental conservation initiatives.

The Perpetual Plastics Project represents an important step toward building a more sustainable future for Sint Maarten by reducing waste, promoting environmental awareness, encouraging local production, and creating opportunities for community participation.

UNESCO is proud to support this initiative and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on Sint Maarten’s environment, economy, and communities.

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