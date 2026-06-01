Home Region & Caribbean English News Two Suspects Charged with Firefighter’s Murder — Court Hearing June 4

Two Suspects Charged with Firefighter’s Murder — Court Hearing June 4

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SABA / BONAIRE — On Thursday, June 4, the criminal case known as Papaya, concerning the death of firefighter S. J., will be heard on its merits. The hearing will take place from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m., with a break for lunch. 

The hearing will be held in Bonaire. Interested people in Saba may follow the  proceedings via a live video connection at the Community Center. Members of the  public are welcome to attend. Due to limited seating capacity, visitors are advised to  arrive early. If the number of attendees exceeds the available seating, priority will be given to immediate family members and relatives. 

In addition, a courtroom on Sint Maarten (SXM) will be available where the hearing can also be followed via a live video connection.

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