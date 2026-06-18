Home Region & Caribbean English News Two Arrests After a Brawl on Saba 

Two Arrests After a Brawl on Saba 

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SABA — On Monday, the 15th of June, around 12:20 PM, the central control room received a report of a brawl at a restaurant in The Bottom on Saba. Upon arrival of the police, it appeared that a fight had indeed taken place inside the restaurant, leaving several broken glass bottles on the floor..

Following a further investigation, two suspects were arrested on charges of assault.

They are a 34-year-old man with the initials E.A.L. and a 41-year-old man with the initials E.A.M.U. Both suspects were injured during the fight and received medical treatment.

The case is under investigation.

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