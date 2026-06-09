Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with a Series of Armed Robberies in Cay Hill, Cul-de-Sac, and Philipsburg Areas

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested three suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting supermarkets, restaurants, and guesthouses in the Cul-de-Sac, Philipsburg, and Cay Hill areas over the past two weeks.

At approximately 8:00 PM on June 8th, 2026, Central Police Dispatch received multiple emergency calls reporting an armed robbery in progress at a Chinese restaurant in the Cay Hill area. Preliminary information indicates that two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, entered the establishment and, under threat of a firearm, robbed the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Officers were further informed that the suspects matched the description of individuals who had allegedly committed an armed robbery at a restaurant on Bush Road the previous day.

Following the report, police units immediately initiated an area search. During the operation, officers received information that the suspects were traveling in a small blue or red vehicle. Shortly thereafter, officers observed and intercepted a small blue vehicle on Blyden’s Drive in the Cul-de-Sac area.

Upon conducting a control of the vehicle, officers encountered a female occupant inside. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small quantity of narcotics, several items of black clothing, and a firearm. The female suspect, identified by the initials G.R.C.B., 21 years old was immediately arrested, and the firearm and clothing were confiscated.

During questioning, the suspect indicated that she had been in the company of two male family members who were located in a nearby apartment.

Officers proceeded to the apartment next door, where they encountered two male suspects matching the description of the individuals involved in the earlier armed robbery at the Chinese restaurant.

The suspects, identified by the initials H.A.S.-G. (19 years old) and N.Z.P.-P. (14 years old), were both arrested without incident and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they are currently being held for questioning.

KPSM reminds parents, guardians, and the wider community of the importance of maintaining awareness of the activities and associations of minors under their care. Situational awareness and early intervention play a key role in preventing young persons from becoming involved in criminal activity and ensuring their safety and positive development within society.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are actively determining the full involvement of the suspects in the recent series of armed robberies.

KPSM commends the swift and coordinated response of its officers, which led to the successful apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of key evidence.

Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is urged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222, or call the tipline at 9300

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