Three arrested following firearms discovery at Oyster Pond Hotel

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2026, the police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) received credible information indicating that several individuals residing at a hotel in the Oyster Pond area were in unlawful possession of firearms. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the KPSM immediately deployed a combined unit of detectives and patrol officers to the location.

Upon arrival, officers conducted a check at the premises. During the operation, three individuals were encountered and two firearms were discovered and secured and confiscated. All three suspects were subsequently arrested and transported to the KPSM station in Philipsburg, where they are currently being held and questioned in connection with the incident.

The KPSM continues to call upon the community of Sint Maarten to remain vigilant and to report any information regarding the illegal possession of firearms or narcotics on the island. Community partnership and active participation in crime prevention are essential to maintaining the safety and security of all residents and visitors – on both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

Like this: Like Loading…