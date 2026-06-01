The Untold Stories of Civil Servants

Dear Editor,

The recent events involving Minister Brug have sparked a national discussion. But there is a side of this conversation that many people are not seeing.

What happened in Parliament became public because it involved a minister. When similar situations happen to ordinary civil servants, they often go unnoticed.

Across the government, there are employees who feel powerless. Employees who believe they have been transferred, sidelined, isolated, or removed from departments for reasons that have nothing to do with their performance. Employees who are afraid to speak because they fear retaliation, victimization, or damage to their careers.

How many civil servants go home carrying stress, frustration, and disappointment while continuing to serve the public every day?

How many feel they have no voice?

How many have remained silent because they believe nobody will listen?

This is not about politics. This is about people.

Government employees deserve to be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect. They deserve transparent decisions, equal treatment, and a workplace free from intimidation or favoritism.

If you are a civil servant who has experienced what you believe was unfair treatment, know that you are not alone. Many others may be carrying similar experiences in silence. Perhaps it is time for a broader conversation about workplace culture, accountability, and the protection of public servants throughout the Government of St. Maarten.

Real change begins when people are willing to speak.

The question is: How many stories remain untold?

Concerned Civil Servant

#FairTreatment #GoodGovernance #StMaarten

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