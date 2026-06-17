THE CARIBBEAN HOTEL & TOURISM ASSOCIATION (CHTA) ANNOUNCES CHIEF 2026, A FUTURE-FOCUSED FORUM TO PREPARE THE INDUSTRY FOR CARIBBEAN TOURISM 2030

CHIEF 2026 will take place November 16 to 18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle

The theme, “Caribbean Tourism 2030: Resilient. Regenerative. Ready.,” centers practical strategies for the decade ahead

The program is built around six content pillars, with a launch promotion for the first 25 registrants

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) today announced the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) 2026, taking place November 16-18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle.

Held under the theme, Caribbean Tourism 2030: Resilient. Regenerative. Ready., CHIEF 2026 will convene hospitality and tourism leaders from across the region to explore emerging trends, share practical solutions and prepare their businesses and destinations for the next era of Caribbean tourism.

Recognized as the Caribbean hospitality industry’s premier forum for professional development, collaboration and knowledge-sharing, CHIEF combines thought leadership with actionable insights participants can apply within their organizations. As the industry approaches 2030 – a milestone year for sustainability goals, resilience planning and tourism development – the forum will examine the trends, technologies, workforce challenges and evolving traveler expectations shaping Caribbean tourism.

“The Caribbean has long demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate, but the coming years will require us to think differently about how we grow, develop talent, embrace technology and strengthen resilience,” said CHTA President Sanovnik Destang. “CHIEF brings together the people and ideas that will help shape a stronger, more competitive and more sustainable future for our region.”

The 2026 agenda will be organized around six primary content pillars:

Technology & AI

Operational Excellence

Marketing & Revenue Growth

Sustainability & Resilience

Leadership & Workforce Development

Innovation & New Business Models

Program highlights will include keynote presentations, CHIEF Talks featuring industry leaders and innovators, interactive discussions, peer-learning opportunities, networking events, engagement with hospitality solution providers and technology partners, and practical case studies showcasing real-world applications and results.

CHIEF is designed for hotel owners, general managers, hospitality executives, department leaders, tourism stakeholders, destination representatives, association executives, industry professionals and hospitality solution providers seeking practical insights, meaningful industry connections and a voice in the conversations shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

Registration Now Open

Early bird registration is now open. As a special launch promotion, the first 25 registrants will receive additional savings. Delegates will also have access to preferred hotel rates and discounted airfare options through participating airline partners. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to register early to take advantage of available offers.

For more information on CHIEF 2026 or to register, visit chtachief.com.

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