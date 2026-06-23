SZV reports successful first quarter for senior priority hours and in-person services

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — SZV Social & Health Insurances is pleased to share the positive results of its recently launched ‘Senior Priority Hours’ and overall in-person service improvements, following a full review of the first quarter of 2026. Introduced in late January, Senior Priority Hours was designed to improve access and provide dedicated support for clients aged 60 and above. Data collected between January and April 2026 shows that the program is meeting its goals, with strong client satisfaction and a clearer picture of service needs.

During the first quarter, SZV recorded over 4,499 in-person visits across its departments. The highest number of visits occurred in March, largely due to requests for Wage Tax cards. The newly introduced Kiosk ticketing system has been effective in tracking client visits across all departments, giving SZV better visibility into client flow and wait times.

Despite the high number of visitors, SZV has kept service times manageable. On average, clients wait 17 minutes to visit a service desk. The most requested services were in Pension & Severance Pay, Sick Leave & Medical Authorization, and Customer Service.

“The numbers from our first quarter are very encouraging,” says Morenika Arrindell, Manager Customer Service at SZV. “We can clearly see that our seniors and other clients who need in-person help are using the services we have put in place. The feedback has been very positive. Clients appreciate the comfortable chairs, the calm atmosphere, and the new ticketing system. It shows that our efforts to create a more welcoming space are working.”

The first-quarter review also pointed to areas where SZV can do better. The morning peak hours put pressure on staffing and service coverage, which can affect wait times. SZV is keeping a close eye on this and will look at whether the current Priority Hour windows need to be extended to keep wait times low, especially for seniors. SZV is also aware that some clients have experienced delays with digital services and e-mail response time, and is working to address these issues.

“We are committed to keep getting better,” adds Elton Felisie, Deputy Director of SZV. “What we have learned this quarter will shape how we plan ahead. In the second quarter, we will have a full picture across more departments, which will help us improve our services even further and make sure every client gets the support they need.”

SZV thanks its clients for their continued trust and encourages everyone to keep sharing their feedback.

For inquiries regarding SZV services, contact SZV by email at info@szv.sx or by phone at +1 (721) 546-6782. Phone lines are open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., daily. General information is also available via www.szv.sx and SZV’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Channel, and LinkedIn.

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