Home Region & Caribbean English News Suspected NLS leader extradited to Curacao

Suspected NLS leader extradited to Curacao

416
Shurendy A. Quant, aka “Tyson".

 

WILLEMSTAD (OM) – The Supreme Court in the United Arab Emirates has approved the extradition of  S.A.Q., one of the leaders of the criminal organization No Limit Soldiers (NLS). S.A.Q., has been  extradited to Curaçao. 

Curaçao requested extradition to the authorities in the United Arab Emirates on September 11,  2024. S.A.Q., extradition proceedings lasted for a year because S.A.Q. decided to contest the extradition. This completes the most important part of the ongoing THEMIS INVESTIGATION

The THEMIS INVESTIGATION is an investigation into a criminal organization suspected of  committing and/or instigating murder, large-scale narcotics trafficking and money laundering in  the territories of both Curaçao and St. Maarten. In the THEMIS INVESTIGATION different suspects have already been convicted. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are not excluded.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Successful No Mas No More Work Conference Held in Sint Maarten...

English News

Digital healthcare milestone reached as all GPS adopt new information system

Headlines & Top Stories

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) strengthens cultural partnerships across the SSS Islands

English News

VSA Review Finds No Formal Complaints Against Prime Minister; Mercelina Reaffirms...

Local News