Suspected NLS leader extradited to Curacao

WILLEMSTAD (OM) – The Supreme Court in the United Arab Emirates has approved the extradition of S.A.Q., one of the leaders of the criminal organization No Limit Soldiers (NLS). S.A.Q., has been extradited to Curaçao.

Curaçao requested extradition to the authorities in the United Arab Emirates on September 11, 2024. S.A.Q., extradition proceedings lasted for a year because S.A.Q. decided to contest the extradition. This completes the most important part of the ongoing THEMIS INVESTIGATION.

The THEMIS INVESTIGATION is an investigation into a criminal organization suspected of committing and/or instigating murder, large-scale narcotics trafficking and money laundering in the territories of both Curaçao and St. Maarten. In the THEMIS INVESTIGATION different suspects have already been convicted. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are not excluded.

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