Sundial School Students Showcase Their Dutch Skills During Annual Taaldorp

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Sundial School held its annual Taaldorp today, coordinated by Ms. Roxsana Pantophlet. The event is a highly anticipated tradition for the school’s Form 2 students, although for some students it is also a little feared. Each year, Taaldorp gives students the opportunity to put their Dutch language skills into practice in a lively and realistic setting.

Throughout the school year, Mrs. Drachtenstein, Dutch teacher, and Ms. Olivia Murray, Remedial Dutch teacher, work diligently with the students to prepare them for their third-term test week assessment. Taaldorp serves as a practical and interactive way for students to demonstrate what they have learned.

During the activity, students moved from classroom to classroom, with each room transformed to represent a real-life location. These included places such as the market, the police station, the Census Office, the doctor’s office, and other everyday settings. At each station, students were required to hold conversations in Dutch with instructors, teachers, and volunteers.

The instructors included Dutch-speaking teachers as well as volunteers from the community, including MP Irion, Mrs. Claire Elshot, Les Brown, Theo Telting, Estella Matinburgh, Doris Dedier, Mireya Torrenga, Letitia Dragtenstein, and Joan Essed. Their presence and participation helped create a meaningful and authentic learning experience for the students.

Sundial School sincerely appreciates everyone who contributed in any way, shape, or form to making today’s Taaldorp a wonderful experience. The support, time, and encouragement given to the students made the event both educational and memorable.

A special word of thanks goes to Accessible Ventures St. Maarten for sponsoring the Taaldorp banners. Their contribution helped enhance the atmosphere and visibility of this important school activity.

Taaldorp continues to be a valuable part of Sundial School’s language program, allowing students to build confidence, improve their Dutch-speaking skills, and experience the importance of language in real-life situations.

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