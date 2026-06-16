Home Region & Caribbean English News Successful No Mas No More Work Conference Held in Sint Maarten and...

Successful No Mas No More Work Conference Held in Sint Maarten and St. Eustatius 

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The NMNM working group during a work visit to the Community Helpdesk in Sint Maarten.

 

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – From June 8 to 12, 2026, members of the No Mas No More (NMNM) working group  gathered in Sint Maarten and St. Eustatius for their annual work conference. The conference brought together  representatives from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, and the Dutch ministries of  Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Education, Culture and Science (OCW), and Justice and Security (JenV). The  goal was to strengthen cooperation in combating domestic violence and child abuse.

During the week, participants worked on topics such as the future ratification and implementation of the Istanbul  Convention, temporary barring orders, inter-island cooperation for victim support and early detection of risk factors  related to gender-based violence. In addition, participants worked on agreements for a common system to better  collect data across all islands.

Members of the No Mas No More working group and invited speakers

The participants visited various organizations in Sint Maarten and St. Eustatius. They visited local organizations such  as Women’s Shelters, Victim Support Services, and the Court of Guardianship, to learn about local initiatives. There  was also a special exchange between the NMNM working group and the Multidisciplinary Consultation (MDO) of St.  Eustatius, where they gained insight into how local organizations collaborate and coordinate cases.  

For Carmen Grefte (NMNM Chairwoman) and Ereina Hunt-Gorden (St. Eustatius representative), the conference  highlighted the value of uniting professionals to create a Kingdom-wide approach against domestic violence and child  abuse.  

No Mas No More is a Kingdom working group that promotes cooperation between the six Caribbean islands and the  Netherlands to prevent and address domestic violence and child abuse.

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