Student Support Services Division presents Community Bulletin

Student Support Services Division presents

“Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on June 18, 2026

Name of event: “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” workshop.

Organizer: Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs.

Cost: Free of Charge

Date: June 18, 2026

Time: 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Location: University of St. Martin

Who Should attend: Students who will be continuing their studies in the US or Canada to study in August or September as well as students in their last two years of secondary school who are considering continuing their studies in the US or Canada.

Where persons can register: Calling SSSD at telephone 543-1235, emailing studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org or by scanning QR code on flyer.

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