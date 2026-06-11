Stories That Inspire Across Generations: Trilingual Masterpieces  presented by Author Delno Tromp

We are bursting with excitement here at the Sint Maarten Library as we welcome our readers, families, and the wider community into a vibrant new era of storytelling! In a spectacular boost to regional literacy and cultural exchange, we have officially unveiled a captivating collection of children’s and youth literature generously donated to us by acclaimed visiting author Delno Tromp, affectionately known as “Denchi,” during his recent high-profile literary tour of our island. These brilliant works celebrate the richness of Caribbean storytelling and highlight the vital power of multilingual literature in strengthening identity and sparking imagination across the region.

Written in English, Dutch, and Papiamentu, the official languages of the Dutch Caribbean Isle, this dynamic collection bridges cultures and generations. The newly available titles weave together unforgettable narratives rooted in rich culture, vivid imagination, history, and even entrepreneurship, ensuring there is a transformative story for every young reader who walks through our doors.

Among the standout treasures now gracing our shelves is Quingo Flamingo, a thrilling adventure that follows a charismatic flamingo protagonist as it journeys across the Caribbean, meeting vibrant wildlife and discovering the unique ecosystems of neighboring islands. For a touch of whimsy mixed with real-world ambition, The Goat with the Golden Tooth delivers an inspiring tale of creativity and entrepreneurship, tracking a young goat whose discovery of a golden tooth leads to unexpected fame, business ventures, and merchandise creation.

Deeply rooted cultural identity and life lessons shine through in Shi Helena ta Konta, a beautiful blend of storytelling and poetry that reflects on heritage, morals, and everyday wisdom. Meanwhile, history comes alive with profound resonance in 1842 – Abolition of Slavery: An Emancipation Story. This powerful narrative follows the life of Urdu, an enslaved man whose journey symbolizes ultimate resilience, justice, and transformation. This vital historical work is already generating massive excitement as it is currently being adapted into a major theatrical production set to tour the islands.

The excitement surrounding Delno Tromp’s visit continues to ripple. During his time with us, the author brought his storytelling directly to young audiences through our Virtual Story Time program, delivering an engaging, high-energy live session in Dutch and English. For families eager to experience more of his work, the journey continues this Saturday, June 13, 2026, with a special follow-up storytelling session featuring one of his written works, broadcast live on our official Facebook page.

We warmly encourage all residents, children, youth, educators, and families to dive into these remarkable new titles. By making these books available for both in-library reading and borrowing, we are thrilled to offer a unique, golden opportunity to engage with stories that reflect both our proud local heritage and universal human values. Come visit us today and let your next great reading adventure begin!

Like this: Like Loading…