Statia and Saba Police News

Collision involving a fatbike

STATIA — On Sunday, the 7th of June, around 6:10 PM, the central control room a report of a collision with an injured person on Mamieapple Road, near the intersection with Cherry Road on Sint Eustatius.

Upon arrival, the patrol found that a minor had lost control of the fatbike while descending and had collided with the sidewalk of a residence. The victim was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Arrest for Assault

SABA — On Saturday, the 6th of June, at approximately 10:30 PM, a 50-year-old man with the initials K.A.W. was arrested on E.A. Johnson Road on Saba for assault. The case is under investigation

Arrest for Insulting a Public Official on Duty in

SABA — On Saturday, the 6th of June, around 6:30 PM, a 37-year-old woman with the initials N.G.M.W.H. was arrested on Booby Hill Road on Saba for insulting a public official on duty. During a mediation, the suspect insulted the officers on the scene, after which she was arrested and taken to the police station.

Lobster Theft

SABA — On Saturday, the 6th of June, a report was filed regarding the theft of lobsters from a lobster trap moored at a pier on Bay Front Street on Saba. Unknown individuals took approximately 27 lobsters with a total weight of about 80 to 90 pounds. The case is under investigation.

Scheduled traffic check

SABA — During the morning hours of Friday, the 5th of June, a scheduled traffic check was conducted on Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom on Saba. During the check, 11 vehicles were stopped and checked. All drivers had their documents in order.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks on a regular basis. Strict action will be taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic rules. Anyone who does not follow the rules risks a fine.

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