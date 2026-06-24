Statement of the Ministry of Justice – Fatal Traffic Accident

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Justice is aware of the public concern surrounding the departure from Sint Maarten of an individual connected to a fatal traffic incident and recognizes the profound loss and grief experienced by the family affected and the wider community. A fatal incident of this nature has impacted many, and it is understandable that questions have arisen regarding how the matter has been handled and the decisions that followed.

We would, however, like to draw attention to the structure of Sint Maarten’s justice systems, as different authorities hold their respective responsibilities as prescribed by the law. The separation of authorities exists in order to safeguard the integrity of investigations, protect the rights of all parties involved, including victims, and ensure that decisions are made independently and in accordance with the law.

The investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses, including decisions on arrest, pretrial detention, and whether to bring or continue a prosecution, are the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, where detention is concerned, the examining judge. The Minister of Justice neither directs nor receives the file of an active investigation.

The Minister’s role in this matter was limited to the immigration file and application of Sint Maarten’s immigration laws. In accordance with standard procedure, the individual’s immigration file was assessed independently and on its own merits under Sint Maarten’s admittance, residence, and expulsion framework. By law, the criminal investigation file was not part of that assessment and could not be considered.

When a person who does not hold lawful residence is released from custody by the competent authorities, immigration law applies in the ordinary course, and removal follows where the legal criteria are met. The actions taken in this case were therefore based on the individual’s immigration status and the Minister’s legal responsibility to enforce the immigration laws.

The removal was not a consequence of prison capacity or detention limitations. Any suggestion to that effect is incorrect.

Departure from Sint Maarten does not bring a criminal case to an end. Under our criminal procedure, a defendant who does not appear can be summoned and tried in absentia, and the court may render judgment. A summons with a court date was issued. The continuation of the criminal matter, including any decision to prosecute, remains the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Questions concerning the status of the investigation, the evidence, decisions regarding detention, or the conduct of any prosecution are therefore matters for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has issued its own statement. Given the ongoing nature of this case and the limitations of its role in this matter, the Ministry will not comment further.

The Ministry understands that the outcome of legal processes can be difficult, particularly in cases involving loss of life. However, ensuring that each authority acts strictly within its legal mandate is how we ensure that justice is carried out fairly and according to law.

The Ministry extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy and remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities in accordance with the law and in the interests of justice for all.

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