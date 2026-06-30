St. Maarten Students Sweep Top Awards in the After the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project

Students from St. Maarten Academy and the Methodist Agogic Centre – Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC-CSE) earned all three top awards in the After the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, a regional UNESCO initiative that challenged Caribbean youth to develop innovative, science-based solutions for climate resilience and sustainable development.

The awards were presented during the award ceremony held online on June 18, 2026. St. Maarten Academy captured First Place and Third Place, while MAC-CSE secured Second Place, making St. Maarten the only participating territory to win all three top honours.

The regional competition brought together youth-led environmental initiatives from six secondary schools across the Caribbean, including one from Curaçao, three from Jamaica, and two from St. Maarten.

Through the After the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, students were challenged to critically examine how Caribbean communities can prepare for, respond to, and recover from the increasing impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

The St. Maarten Academy First Place winning project, “Geodesic Hurricane-Resistant House,” was developed by Keenan Benjamin, Bhumi Dayalani, Imani Moeloet, and Nahjae Prince.

Inspired by biomimicry and the structural strength of a turtle’s shell, the team designed a geodesic housing model capable of withstanding hurricane-force winds. Their structure distributes wind pressure evenly across the design, creating a safer and more resilient housing solution for vulnerable communities across the Caribbean.

The MAC-CSE Second Place winning project, “Youth Waste Management and Climate Resilience Action Plan for St. Maarten,” was developed by Menarly Edmond, Fania Labady, and Dandranee McNamee.

The project explored the connection between improper waste management and disaster vulnerability. The students demonstrated how blocked drainage systems and poor waste disposal significantly worsen flooding during tropical storms. Their work reframed waste management as a key component of climate resilience planning and community safety.

The St. Maarten Academy Third Place winning project, “The Adaptive Hurricane-Resilient Wind Turbine,” was developed by Akash Thilak Manicka Vasagam Pillai, N’aenya McNamara, Shahed El-Aswad, and Andreescio Thomas.

This innovative renewable energy system was designed specifically for hurricane-prone regions. The turbine features a protective “hibernation mode,” allowing it to automatically retract its mast and fold its blades when wind speeds become dangerously high.

Once conditions stabilize, it resumes normal operation, ensuring both infrastructure protection and continuous clean energy generation.

The St. Maarten Academy teams, all students of Class 4A1, were guided and mentored by Mr. Simon Tagarira, UNESCO Coordinator and Physics Teacher, with support from Teacher Emlynn Francis. The MAC-CSE team was mentored by Mr. Claude Javious, Science Laboratory Coordinator.

Marcellia Henry, SG-UNESCO, stated that the After the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project celebrates excellence, innovation, and the power of science to address some of the region’s most pressing climate challenges.

She noted that throughout the project, students were challenged to think critically about how Caribbean communities can prepare for, respond to, and recover from the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Inspired by lived experiences such as Hurricane Melissa and Hurricane Irma and other regional storms, students developed creative, practical, and forward-thinking solutions aimed at strengthening resilience across the Caribbean. Their work reflects not only scientific understanding but also leadership, empathy, and a strong commitment to community protection.

Ms. Henry extended sincere appreciation to the organizers and partners of the After the Storm:

Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, including:

The Secretaries-General of the National Commissions for UNESCO of Curaçao and Jamaica

Ms. Plummer, President of the National Association of Clubs for UNESCO Jamaica

Ms. Shane Laurencin Onana Abbe, Coordinator of HWPL France, and HWPL representatives

Mr. Antonius van Heyningen, mentor for the programme

The school management of the respective schools

This achievement highlights the growing leadership of Caribbean youth in addressing climate change. Through the After the Storm: Youth Designing Climate Resilience for the Caribbean Project, students from St. Maarten have demonstrated that innovation, education, and collaboration are key to building a more resilient future for the region.

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