St. Maarten Marine Trades Association and NESC to Host Marine Industry Immersion Day Focused on Workforce Development and Industry Sustainability

Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), in collaboration with the National Employment Service Center (NESC), will host an upcoming Marine Industry Immersion Day on June 17th, 2026, bringing together government representatives, educational stakeholders, and private sector leaders to create greater awareness and understanding of the marine industry, its economic importance, and the employment opportunities and challenges connected to its future growth.

As one of Sint Maarten’s most important economic sectors, the marine industry contributes significantly to technical services, hospitality, transportation, yachting, tourism and regional commerce. The industry supports a wide range of direct and indirect employment opportunities and plays a major role in positioning Sint Maarten as a leading maritime hub within the Caribbean.

However, continued growth and sustainability of the sector rely heavily on several interconnected factors, including workforce development, infrastructure improvements, permitting processes, policy alignment, education, safety and destination promotion. Challenges in these areas can directly affect the ability of the industry to expand, maintain service quality, attract investment, and create long-term employment opportunities for the people of Sint Maarten.

The Marine Industry Immersion Day aims to provide government officials and labor-related stakeholders with firsthand insight into the scale, diversity, and operational realities of the sector, while encouraging open dialogue on how stronger collaboration can support both industry growth and workforce development.

Through site visits at marine businesses, a tour of the Simpson Bay Lagoon, presentations, panel discussions, and interactive dialogue with marine professionals and businesses, participants will gain a broader understanding of both the opportunities and challenges facing the sector. Discussions will focus not only on employment needs and training opportunities, but also on how operational and regulatory obstacles can impact business growth, investment confidence, and ultimately job creation within the industry.

The event will also highlight the wide variety of careers available within the marine sector, ranging from technical and mechanical trades to hospitality, logistics, administration, operations, and management positions. By creating stronger alignment between industry needs, government support, and educational pathways, SMMTA and NESC hope to contribute to a more prepared and competitive local workforce.

“Sint Maarten’s marine industry offers tremendous opportunities for economic growth and career development, but continued success requires collaboration,” stated representatives of SMMTA. “This Immersion Day is about building better understanding between the industry and government, discussing the challenges affecting long-term sustainability, and working toward practical solutions that can strengthen both the sector and the local labor market.” Stated Jesse Peterson, President of the St. Maarten marine Trades Association.

Peggy-Ann Richardson, Division Head Labor Affairs and Social Services continues: “The collaboration with NESC further emphasizes the importance of proactively preparing Sint Maarten’s workforce for future industry demands through training programs, certifications, internships, and stronger educational support systems, while also addressing the broader factors that influence the overall health and competitiveness of the marine industry.”

Attendees will include representatives from government ministries, labor and education departments, industry stakeholders, marine businesses, and employment-focused organizations, all working toward the shared goal of creating stronger opportunities for the people of Sint Maarten through one of the island’s key economic sectors.

For additional information regarding the Marine Industry Immersion Day, interested parties are encouraged to contact SMMTA or NESC directly.

Like this: Like Loading…