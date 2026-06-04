St. Maarten Automotive Federation Holds Safety Meeting with Police, Fire, and Ambulance Services Ahead of June 7 Test & Tune Event

SINT MAARTEN – On May 25, representatives of the Sint Maarten Automotive Federation met with members of the Police Department, Fire Department, and Ambulance Department to finalize safety arrangements for the upcoming Test & Tune event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Soualiga Road. During the productive meeting, all parties reviewed the overall safety plan and agreed on additional measures, including a collaborative vehicle inspection to be held the day before the event on June 6.

Representatives from the Police and Fire Departments will participate in the inspections to ensure that all vehicles are properly equipped with required safety gear and are in sound operating condition. The federation welcomed the continued support, guidance, and collaboration from all stakeholders, particularly the emergency services.

Drag racing continues to grow in popularity on the island, and the federation expressed appreciation for the strong commitment shown by all parties toward the safe development of the sport. Discussions also touched on long-term goals, including the identification of suitable locations for the future construction of a dedicated race track on St. Maarten.

The federation remains confident that the island will one day have its own permanent motorsport facility. In the meantime, it and other automotive associations will continue organizing Test & Tune events to provide drivers with a safe, controlled environment to develop their skills and passion for the sport.

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