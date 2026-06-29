St. Maarten AI Leader Ife Badejo Selected by U.S. Mission for AI for Good Global Summit

One of only three International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumni worldwide selected by the U.S. Mission—and the only Caribbean participant contributing to programming at the U.S. Pavilion.

Great Bay, St. Maarten — Ife Badejo, Founder and CEO of Islandpreneur International and government-appointed AI Ambassador of Sint Maarten, has been selected by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva to participate in the AI for Good Global Summit, taking place July 7–10, 2026. She is one of only three International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumni worldwide selected for this distinction and the only participant from the Caribbean contributing to programming at the U.S. Pavilion during the summit.

The invitation recognizes Badejo’s leadership in advancing artificial intelligence education, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation across the Caribbean. In its official invitation, the U.S. Mission noted that her ‘expertise and perspective represent the very best of what U.S. technology, innovation, and leadership have to offer,’ recognizing the impact of her work across the region.

The AI for Good Global Summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with more than 50 United Nations agencies and co-convened with the Government of Switzerland, is the world’s leading United Nations platform on artificial intelligence. The summit brings together heads of state, policymakers, researchers, business leaders and innovators from more than 169 countries to explore how AI can be developed responsibly for the benefit of humanity.

Beyond the main summit programme, Badejo will participate in specialized programming at the U.S. Pavilion and high-level engagements organized by the U.S. Mission, creating opportunities to engage with government officials, business leaders and global experts working at the forefront of AI policy, innovation and emerging technologies.

For the Caribbean, this invitation carries significance beyond one individual’s participation. Small island developing states have historically had limited representation in many of the international conversations shaping AI governance, digital infrastructure and innovation policy. As AI reshapes economies at pace, ensuring Caribbean perspectives are included in these conversations has never been more important.

“Too often, small island states are absent from the rooms where the future of technology is being shaped. This invitation is an opportunity not only for Sint Maarten, but for the wider Caribbean, to contribute meaningfully to global conversations about artificial intelligence, innovation and shared economic growth.”— Ife Badejo, AI Ambassador, Sint Maarten

The 2026 summit is held under the theme ‘AI and Frontier Technologies for Good’ and includes discussions on AI governance, digital infrastructure, robotics, frontier technologies and the role of AI in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Alongside the summit, Badejo will also participate in meetings at the intersection of AI, the creative industries and intellectual property.

Badejo has spent more than a decade building entrepreneurship capacity across the Caribbean, training more than 2,000 professionals through programmes delivered across more than 15 Caribbean territories. During the past year alone, she has trained more than 400 professionals in artificial intelligence through workshops and executive programmes delivered to governments, regulators, financial institutions and entrepreneurs. Her work through Islandpreneur International is grounded in the belief that AI education is no longer a luxury—it is essential infrastructure for economies that intend to compete.

Her participation in Geneva reflects a broader mission: ensuring Caribbean nations are not simply adopters of emerging technologies, but active contributors helping shape the future of artificial intelligence.



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