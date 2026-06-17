Sparking Emancipation Spirit with a Special Saturday Story Time Event

SINT MAARTEN — Here at the Sint Maarten Library, we are kicking off the countdown to Freedom and Emancipation Day with an inspiring cultural celebration for the island’s youth. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the library will host a special Saturday Story Time event featuring acclaimed local author Joselyne Arnell. Young readers are invited to the library’s Philipsburg location, upstairs in the Adolphus Richardson Building, for an unforgettable morning of literature and history.

During this special event, Arnell will bring her wonderful new book, New Moon for Quashiba, to life through a vibrant live reading. Tailored specifically for children ages 6 to 12, the interactive session offers a unique opportunity for local youth to engage directly with the author, connect with their heritage, and foster a lifelong love of reading.

The Sint Maarten Library encourages parents and guardians to arrive early, as space for this memorable experience is limited. For more details, community members can view the official event flyer through local school communication channels or visit the library directly.

Bring your children to celebrate culture, community, and the power of storytelling this Saturday.

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