Home Local News Sint Maarten’s Biggest Problem Is Not Capacity. It’sCompetent Leadership, Accountability and Political Courage

Sint Maarten’s Biggest Problem Is Not Capacity. It’sCompetent Leadership, Accountability and Political Courage

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Much has been said since Hurricane Irma about the lack of capacity within Sint Maarten’s  government apparatus. It has become a familiar explanation for why critical reforms,  infrastructure projects, and institutional improvements continue to move at a frustratingly  slow pace and the government fails to deliver the results our people deserve. 

The problem is that “lack of capacity” is only part of the story. 

Yes, there have been clear examples of insufficient capacity within government. But when  limited capacity is combined with weak political leadership, poor prioritization, a lack of  ownership by ministers, inefficient recruitment processes, and even resistance to change  within parts of the civil service, failure becomes almost inevitable. 

Consider the Trust Fund and the Country Packages. 

One of the greatest failures has been the inability of successive governments to fully  embrace the opportunities presented by the Dutch Trust Fund following Hurricane Irma  and, more recently, the Country Packages following the Covid 19 pandemic. These  initiatives were designed to provide not only financial assistance but also vital technical  expertise to help strengthen governance, improve public services, modernize key  institutions and build capacity in the process. 

For the past nine years, Sint Maarten has had access to hundreds of millions in grants from  the Netherlands, yet there has been no shared vision, no sustained commitment, and no  collective effort by our Ministers and Members of Parliament to maximize the benefits  available to the country and live up to agreements signed.  

Real reform requires Ministers who take ownership of projects, champion change, and  ensure that their ministries are aligned toward common goals. Instead of functioning as a  cohesive team focused on national priorities, every government since 2010 has largely  operated as a collection of separate ministries pursuing their own agendas—too often  driven by political self-interest, personal priorities, and, in some cases, self-enrichment  rather than the long-term interests of the country. 

Political leaders often prioritize short-term popularity over long-term reform, focusing on  the next election rather than the next generation. 

As a result of poor management opportunities are missed, reforms lose momentum, and  valuable resources fail to deliver their full potential. Rather than building on progress and  creating lasting change, we find ourselves in a vicious cycle, revisiting the same challenges  and repeating the same conversations year after year.

We continue to struggle with the same issues over and over while Members of Parliament  continue to grandstand, travel to Parlatino meetings in Latin America with no tangible  benefit to the people, and Ministers complain about a lack of resources to execute even  basic projects.  

Our Members of Parliament travel to the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IpKo)  twice a year and have spent years rehashing the topic of democratic deficits within the  Kingdom and the need for stronger relationships with the Netherlands. Yet we cannot even  eliminate the democratic deficits that exist within our own institutions and can not even put  aside individual politics in dire times to focus on the pressing needs of the people.  

Tax compliance remains substandard. Government services remain inefficient and lacking.  Critical reforms remain incomplete. Infrastructure challenges persist. Utilities remain  overpriced, and the cost of living is spiraling out of control. 

Frankly, it is embarrassing to see them lecture others in the Dutch Second Chamber when it  is so evident that we are our own worst enemy. 

Despite having an economy approaching US$2 billion annually, Sint Maarten continues to  place a disproportionate share of the tax burden on a relatively small segment of the  working population—primarily civil servants, government-related employees, and those  whose income is easily monitored and taxed. Meanwhile, significant portions of economic  activity continue to operate with very limited or no oversight, allowing too many businesses  and investors to benefit from an uneven system while compliant taxpayers carry much of  the burden. 

This should not only concern every citizen but should be treated by our Council of Ministers  as a national crisis.  

When a country cannot fairly collect taxes, enforce its laws, broaden its tax base, or ensure  that everyone contributes their fair share, the consequences affect every aspect of society.  

A growing economy should result in a broader tax base, improved compliance, stronger  public finances, and better services. Sint Maarten’s issue is not a lack of economic activity.  The issue is a lack of governance, enforcement, and political commitment. 

Is it any surprise that our once strong middle class has been decimated? 

The resources to address these issues have been made available to our Government. What  has been lacking is the political will and coordinated execution required to implement  reforms. 

Government recruitment policies provide another example of failure.

Everyone agrees that Sint Maarten needs qualified professionals. Yet it routinely takes six  months or more to complete the administrative process to hire someone. 

How are we supposed to attract talent under those conditions? 

What qualified professional is going to leave a stable job and wait half a year for  government paperwork to be completed? 

At the same time, the government often creates a working environment that frustrates and  demoralizes civil servants, resulting in apathy, declining productivity, and the loss of  experienced personnel. We have seen an exodus of qualified civil servants to the private  sector or to become consultants offering services to the Government and earning more money.  

If Sint Maarten truly wants to attract capacity, it must first remove the barriers that prevent  capacity from joining the public sector. It must headhunt for qualified Sint Martiners around  the world and offer competitive remuneration packages.  

There is also an uncomfortable conversation that many policymakers continue to avoid:  language. 

Sint Maarten is primarily an English-speaking society, and for decades the government made a  conscious decision to prioritize and fund English-language education. Most of our children  are educated in English, and many students who continue their studies abroad attend  English-language institutions. 

Yet we continue to operate parts of government as though Dutch proficiency remains the  norm. 

This is difficult to justify when our Constitution recognizes both Dutch and English as  official languages. In practice, many government processes, documents, and opportunities  remain more accessible to Dutch speakers, unnecessarily excluding capable Sint  Martinerds from contributing to the public sector. 

The Justice Ministry is a prime example of where recruitment of police officers is restricted  because of the Dutch requirements.  

If we genuinely want to strengthen capacity, we should ensure that the government functions  primarily in English while maintaining the necessary legal and constitutional requirements.  Documents should be translated, communication should be accessible, and language  should not become a barrier to service or participation. 

That is not a threat to our constitutional relationship with the Netherlands. It is simply  recognizing our reality and making sure our people get fair opportunities. 

What frustrates me most is that instead of being honest with the people, our elected and  appointed officials continue to bicker among themselves and create the impression that  our problems are primarily caused by external forces. 

The Dutch are not the reason we have failed to implement reforms to become self-sustaining. 

The Dutch are not the reason Ministers fail to take ownership of projects. The Dutch are not the reason Parliament spends more time on political theatrics than  delivering tangible results for the people. 

The uncomfortable truth is that successive governments and parliaments since 2010 have  failed Sint Maarten and its people.  

It is equally disheartening that much of the funding provided by Dutch taxpayers since  Hurricane Irma has not produced the transformational results that were promised. Too  often, consultants have benefited while implementation stalled because political  ownership was weak or absent. 

Dutch funding helped Sint Maarten recover from Hurricane Irma. Dutch support also  ensured that civil servants continued to be paid during the economic devastation caused  by COVID-19 while private sector workers were laid off or their wages drastically reduced.  

However, there comes a point when continued assistance without absolute commitment to  reform becomes counterproductive. 

The Netherlands must seriously consider whether it is exacerbating the problems and  enabling the very behavior it hopes to change. 

A parent who continually provides money to an adult child struggling with addiction may be  acting out of compassion or even guilt, but the support more often than not sustains the  problem rather than solves it. Likewise, repeated financial support without accountability  can reduce the urgency for difficult but necessary reforms. 

As a proud St. Martiner with deep roots on both sides of this island, I take no pleasure in  reaching this conclusion. I was raised with an independent mindset, to believe in hard  work, personal responsibility, and our ability to determine our own future. 

That is precisely why I believe it is time to ask a difficult question. 

Should the people of Sint Maarten once again determine their constitutional future? 

More than twenty-five years have passed since the constitutional referendum of 2000, and  anyone willing to honestly assess the results must acknowledge that Country Status within the Kingdom has not delivered what was promised by our leaders to leave the Netherlands  Antilles. 

Many argue that Sint Maarten is still a young country and therefore deserves more time.  While there may be some truth to that argument, it offers little comfort or hope for our  people in the present.  

As an Engineer trained to assess and solve problems, I am forced to conclude it is time to  demand a constitutional referendum.  

The options should be placed before the people once again: 

  • Remain a Country within the Kingdom. 
  • Pursue independence. 
  • Become part of the Caribbean Netherlands as a BES island. 

In 2000, I voted to remain within the Netherlands Antilles. Today, after witnessing the  realities of governance firsthand as a former Member of Parliament, I would vote for BES  status. 

Not because I believe Sint Maarten lacks talent. 

Not because I believe our people are incapable. 

But because vote buying has poisoned our democratic process, discouraging many  capable individuals from entering politics, the Lynch law has amplified individualism in our  politics. Our Members of Parliament and Ministers, too often, are controlled by outside  interests and political financiers, while our institutions have repeatedly demonstrated an  inability or unwillingness to implement the reforms necessary to improve quality of life. 

It is time we go back to a simpler form of government similar to the Island Council days when our island saw prosperity.  

A BES structure would simplify governance, strengthen oversight, improve tax compliance,  enhance healthcare and public services, and provide greater resilience against economic  shocks. 

Most importantly, it would force many of the reforms we have spent years discussing but  never fully implementing. 

Some people will see this conversation as surrender. Others will frame it as a matter of  race, identity, or national pride. 

I see it as a conversation about results and better quality of life for our people. 

The average citizen does not care about political slogans. They care about the roads they  drive on, the cost of electricity, the quality of healthcare, the efficiency of government  services, and the opportunities available to their children. 

That is what matters.

It is time for a new constitutional referendum for Sint Maarten.

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