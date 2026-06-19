Sint Maarten Lions Represented at 46th Multiple District Convention Davey Woods Elected 1st Vice District Governor

SINT MAARTEN — The Lions Clubs of Multiple District 60-A and 60-B recently held their annual convention in Trinidad and Tobago under the theme “Unity and Diversity, Celebrating the Caribbean Spirit.” The five-day event took place from May 6 to May 10 in Port of Spain.

The convention brought together Lions from across the region, including International Directors Nadine Bushell (Trinidad and Tobago) and Chris Carlone (New Orleans, USA). Zone 2-B, which includes clubs from the Dutch Windward Islands and Anguilla, was represented by 22 Lions, 12 of whom were from the Sint Maarten Lions Club.

Throughout the week, members participated in Council of Governors meetings, elections for District Governors and Vice District Governors for the 2026–2027 Lions year, as well as educational workshops and cultural activities. Delegates also experienced Trinidad and Tobago’s hospitality through sightseeing tours, a Governors’ Ball, an all-white boat cruise, shopping excursions, and the annual cultural parade. Guyana placed first in the cultural competition, followed by Trinidad and Grenada in second and third place.

Incoming First Vice District Governor, Lion Davey Woods MJF, expressed appreciation for the host country:

“I recognize the Lions of Trinidad, as the hosting country of the convention, for their exceptional courtesy extended to all Lions in attendance. It was an honor to carry the Sint Maarten flag at the opening ceremony, supported by fellow Lions from Sint Maarten and Zone 2-B, including Lions from Anguilla, St. Eustatius, and Saba.”

The Sint Maarten Lions Club, with over 55 years of service, has a strong history of leadership within Multiple District 60-B. The Club has previously produced four Past District Governors: Lion Maxim Larmonie (2000), Lion Wally Havertong (2006), Lion Claudius Buncamper (2013), and Lion Claudio Buncamper (2021).

With Lion Davey Woods now serving as First Vice District Governor, the Club continues its tradition of leadership within the Lions movement and is positioned for continued representation at the district level in the coming Lions year

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