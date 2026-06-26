Sint Maarten Lions Club Welcomes New Leadership at Change of Board Ceremony

The Sint Maarten Lions Club officially ushered in a new leadership team during its annual Change of Board Ceremony held on Saturday, June 14, at Infinity Restaurant in Oyster Pond.

The event brought together Lions, Leos, and invited guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the outgoing board led by President Lion Alvin Prescod and to officially install the new executive team for the 2026-2027 Lions year under the leadership of incoming President Lion Elton Richardson.

Reflecting on his theme, *”We Outside,”* outgoing President Prescod highlighted a year marked by impactful community service projects and direct engagement with the people of Sint Maarten.

Among the initiatives highlighted was the Club’s annual Back-to-School Project, during which Lions visited schools across the island to welcome students and teachers on their first day with snacks and tokens of appreciation for the teachers. Lion President Prescod also described the Club’s “Day with the Seniors” as one of the year’s most memorable projects, where seniors were treated to an island tour followed by lunch, games, music, and dancing at the Senior Citizens Recreational Center in Sucker Garden.

Other noteworthy initiatives included the “Teach Me to Fish: Diabetes Awareness Edition” project, which provided groceries and fresh produce to diabetic patients and vulnerable community members, as well as cancer care packages for chemotherapy patients and support to various community organizations, including the Butterfly Warriors Lupus Foundation.

Lion President Prescod also reflected proudly on his signature project, which focused on vision and dental care for school-aged children. In partnership with volunteer vision specialists from VOSH, more than 100 students, teachers, and Lions received vision screenings, with eyeglasses now being distributed to those in need. The dental component, undertaken in collaboration with Halley Dental Clinic and Collective Prevention Services (CPS), reached six elementary schools, educating students on the importance of preventative oral healthcare.

“The projects undertaken this year truly represented what ‘We Outside’ stood for—meeting people where they are, bringing essential services directly into the community, and creating lasting impact,” Prescod stated.

The outgoing President expressed sincere appreciation to his executive team, including Secretary Lion Carmen Lake PMJF and Treasurer Lion Candia Joseph MJF, affectionately known as “The A Team,” as well as the entire membership for their unwavering support throughout the year. Special recognition was also given to his partner in service, Leo Lion Stephania Prescod, for her continuous support and encouragement.

As he officially passed the gavel to incoming President Lion Elton Richardson, Prescod encouraged members to continue supporting the Club’s mission of service.

Accepting the presidency, Lion Richardson expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him and unveiled his theme for the year, *”Together We Can.”* He emphasized the importance of unity, collaboration, and continued service in the areas of vision care, health, youth development, environmental stewardship, hunger relief, and membership growth.

“Together We Can is more than a theme; it is a commitment that through unity, dedication, and service, we can continue making a meaningful difference throughout our community,” Richardson said.

The evening also featured the presentation of several awards recognizing outstanding service during the 2025-2026 Lions year. Lion Dennis Lake MJF and Lion Candia Joseph MJF were presented with the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF), one of Lions Clubs International’s highest honors. Lion Felix Richards MJF was named Lion of the Year for his exceptional dedication and support throughout the year.

Additional recognition was presented to Leo Lion Stephania Prescod for her innovative use of social media to promote Lionism and club activities, Lion Sophia Carti for her outstanding service as Leo Advisor, and Lion Denise Williams-Warner for her exemplary work as Club Service Chair in ensuring the successful reporting of the Club’s many service activities.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club, now entering its 56th year of service, remains committed to its mission of serving the community under the Lions Clubs International motto: *”We Serve.”*

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