Sint Maarten Library Hosts Cultural Reenactment in Commemoration of Emancipation Day at the University of St. Martin

In commemoration of Emancipation Day and the abolition of slavery in the Dutch Caribbean in 1863, the Sint Maarten Library warmly invites the public to an engaging afternoon of history, literature, and the performing arts.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the University of St. Martin (USM), where the Sint Maarten Library will host a special cultural presentation based on the newly published children’s book New Moon for Quashiba. The Sint Maarten Development Fund, the Department of Culture, and the Herdenkingscomité Slavernijverleden (Slavery Memorial Committee) support this program, and the Slavery Memorial Committee helps make this event possible through its contribution.

This immersive heritage experience will feature a live theatrical reenactment inspired by the book New Moon for Quashiba, presented by local author Joselyne Arnell. Through storytelling and performance, the event will highlight themes of resilience, identity, and freedom, offering audiences a meaningful opportunity to reflect on Sint Maarten’s history and cultural legacy.

The program will open with a ceremonial blowing of the conch shell, followed by a powerful performance by local and regional dancers, setting a reflective and celebratory tone for this important observance.

The Sint Maarten Library encourages families, students, and community members of all ages to attend this meaningful commemoration. The event seeks to foster awareness, dialogue, and appreciation of the island’s shared heritage while honoring the strength and endurance of our ancestors.

For additional information or to register, kindly contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1 (721) 542-2970.

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