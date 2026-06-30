Sint Maarten Library Celebrates Successful “Influencer Open House: Discover Your Library”

What happens when today’s digital storytellers meet the place where every story begins? We, at the St. Maarten Library answered that question by welcoming local influencers for its successful “Influencer Open House: Discover Your Library,” highlighting the library as a vibrant space for inspiration, creativity, and connection.

The St. Maarten Library hosted its “Influencer Open House: Discover Your Library” on Saturday, June 27, 2026, welcoming more than 40 attendees for an afternoon focused on exploring library services, programs, and digital resources.

The event brought together members of the public, families, local influencers, and community stakeholders to experience the library’s offerings and to encourage engagement with reading, literacy, and lifelong learning.

The initiative aimed to highlight library services and digital platforms, promote reading, and strengthen community engagement with literacy and lifelong learning.

Local influencers, including R. Wilson and S. Richardson, participated in the event and supported outreach efforts by sharing their experiences with their audiences. Participants will share content from the event across social media platforms in the coming days, further extending awareness of the library’s services.

Event organizer D. Mathew-York described the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen a culture of reading within the community.

“This is only the start. As a community, we have allowed reading to take a back seat in our daily lives, but literacy remains the foundation of growth, imagination, and opportunity. Our goal is to reconnect people with books, create spaces that inspire learning, and remind both young people and adults that reading is not only educational; it is enjoyable, empowering, and essential to building stronger communities.”

Junior Queen of St. Maarten, X. “Xoey” Fitzpatrick-Aventurin, also attended the event and expressed support for reading, noting that reading is enjoyable and indicating her intention to visit the library more frequently. She selected several books during her visit, encouraging reading among young people across the island.

The event also resulted in new library memberships and increased engagement with library services, including access to the Libby app and the National Library of the Netherlands (KB) eBook platform.

The St. Maarten Library provides access to stories and learning resources that support creativity and education. The library thanks all attendees and partners for their participation and support. Following the event, the library remains committed to offering programs that promote reading, creativity, and community engagement for residents of all ages.

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