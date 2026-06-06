Sint Maarten Issues Public Health Advisory & Travel Restrictions as Ebola Prevention Measures 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Effective immediately, the Government of Sint Maarten hereby informs the general public of precautionary measures being implemented in response to ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)-related health concerns affecting parts of Africa.

While the risk of importation remains low, the Government of Sint Maarten emphasizes that these measures are preventive and are being implemented out of an abundance of caution.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in Sint Maarten.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to the affected countries at this time.

These measures are being taken to safeguard public health and to prevent the potential importation of the Ebola virus into Sint Maarten.

Effective immediately, all passengers, regardless of nationality, are not permitted to enter or transit through Sint Maarten if, within the 21 days prior to travel, they have been present in or have transited through any of the following countries: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and or South Sudan.

Additionally, passengers travelling via Sint Maarten to an onward destination must not be accepted for travel to Sint Maarten unless their admissibility to the onward destination has been verified in advance by the carrier.

This applies in particular to passengers who have been present in, or transited through, a country subject to restrictions applied by the onward destination.

In addition to the countries listed in the Sint Maarten public-health measure, this currently includes Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi and Nigeria for onward travel to St. Kitts and Nevis or Antigua. Travelers whose final destination is Anguilla or St. Barths, and who have travelled through countries listed in the public health measure of Sint Maarten will need to travel via another airport.

The following categories of travellers are exempt from the above restrictions, subject to strict public health monitoring protocols:

Residents of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin (French side); Residents from Saba and St. Eustatius, provided they are in same-day transit only.

The following health monitoring measures have also been implemented as a precaution according to international standards and procedures. All exempt individuals may be subject to: Enhanced health screening upon arrival; Possible monitoring for a period of up to 21 days, in accordance with established public health guidelines.

Ebola, formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a severe and often fatal illness in humans. The virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and spreads within the human population through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Transmission requires close physical contact with symptomatic persons.

Individuals who choose to travel to these areas should be aware that they may be subject to enhanced health screening and possible isolation upon return.

Travelers are further advised to carry all relevant documentation, including proof of residency, when traveling.

The public is encouraged to remain informed through official Government communication channels and to adhere strictly to all public health guidance.

For updates and additional guidance, the public is advised to monitor official announcements from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

Ministry VSA will continue to monitor the evolving situation in Africa and will keep the community informed as things progress.

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