Sint Maarten hosts Tripartite Consultation in the Netherlands

THE NETHERLANDS — On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Parliament of Sint Maarten hosted the Tripartite Consultation between delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten in The Hague, the Netherlands. As part of the Tripartite agreement to host four (4) meetings per year, this was the third meeting for 2026, following the in-person meeting in February 2026 and the virtual meeting in April 2026.

During the Tripartite Consultation, chaired by the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, delegations of the Parliaments discussed the advancement of the draft Dispute Regulation and proposals by the Tripartite-established Petit Committee, as well as the evaluation of the Mutual Arrangement for Cooperation on Reforms (Country Packages). Further discussions focused on the Monetary Union between Curaçao and Sint Maarten, slavery and the legacy of the slavery past, and efforts to strengthen and further structure the Tripartite Consultation.

In addition, as is customary for the Tripartite held prior to the summer Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO), the delegations used the opportunity to prepare for the topics to be discussed during the upcoming IPKO, scheduled to take place from June 5 – 8, 2026, at the Second Chamber in the Netherlands.

The delegation of the Parliament of Sint Maarten consisted of the President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, and Members of Parliament, Mr. Viren V. Kotai, Mr. Lyndon C.J. Lewis, Mr. Omar E.C. Ottley, and Mr. Egbert J. Doran.

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