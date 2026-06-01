School Gym, Sports Facility and District Court Sites Prepared for Upcoming ERP1 Repairs under Trust Fund

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) would like to inform the public that the contractor under the Emergency Recovery Project I (ERP1) will begin taking site possession at school gyms, public sports facilities and district courts across Sint Maarten from June 2026. This is in preparation for upcoming repair works which will improve spaces used by students, athletes, and the wider community.

Site possession and mobilization activities by Windward Roads are scheduled to begin in June for the following locations; Simpson Bay, Cole Bay and Cay Bay district courts, followed by Sundial School and the Milton Peter’s College (MPC) old gym site, Sister Magda School and the St. Maarten Academy school gym, Rupert Maynard Community Youth Center and St. Maarten Academy PSVE, Methodist Agogic Center, Browlia F. Milard campus and Sister Regina schools. Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School and Seventh Day Adventist School in Cole Bay, and the MPC new gym site and South Reward sports facility. These activities will support contractor mobilization, site preparation, and planning ahead of repair works. At some locations, activities may be staggered to help maintain access and reduce disruption to schools and facility users where possible.

Planned repair works and their duration will vary by location depending on site conditions and facility needs. Activities may include repairs to indoor gym floors and exterior playing surfaces, roofs, doors and windows, gym outfitting, and other structural and safety-related repairs. Some locations may also receive repainting, refreshed court markings, repairs to fencing, and other works.

As contractors begin mobilization and site preparation activities, residents and facility users may notice temporary work zones, restricted access in some areas, equipment deliveries, and adjusted parking arrangements. To help manage environmental, social, health, and safety risks associated with the Works, activities will be implemented in line with ERP1’s Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) and the Contractors’ Environmental and Social Management Plan (CESMP). These include mitigation measures for repair works such as ensuring work areas will be properly closed off, secured and equipped with signage to support the safety of workers, students, school staff, parents, facility users and the surrounding community. The Contractor will also implement measures to manage dust, properly collect and dispose of waste from worksites, and coordinate traffic and access arrangements where required. Worksites will be maintained in a clean and organized condition and cleared of debris at the completion of works. Community members will be informed in advance of planned activities that may result in temporary inconvenience in their neighborhood.

In the district of St. Peter’s, temporary access adjustments will be introduced along Cupper Drive to facilitate contractor mobilization and site preparation activities related to repairs at Sister Magda School and St. Maarten Academy. Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the area behind Sister Magda School to help maintain access for residents at the lower section of Cupper Drive. Contractor work areas will be established at the rear of both Sister Magda School and the St. Maarten Academy gym. Members of the public are asked to adhere to signage and temporary restrictions.

Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions for updates and feedback and to stay informed by visiting the ERP1 project webpage at www.nrpbsxm.org/erp1, Facebook @sxmnationalrecovery or via the NRPB WhatsApp channel at tinyurl.com/23fry6mu. Feedback, questions and queries may be sent via email to erp1@nrpbsxm.org or directed to the project’s stakeholder engagement coordinator. Members of the public with complaints may visit www.nrpbsxm.org/complaints.

The works are implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten under ERP1 and funded through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and administered by the World Bank.

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